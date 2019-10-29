Bakkt new consumer app will help in unlocking “the value of digital assets”

Bakkt goal is to innovate the intersection of digital assets and payments.

The consumer app has been designed to support a set of digital assets.

Bakkt exchange, the first platform to launch with physically settled Bitcoin futures has been recording impressive volumes in the recent past. The all-time high of 1,179 on October 25 clearly showed that interest in the contracts is on the rise.

Amid the excitement of the growing interest in the Bitcoin futures contract, Bakkt has announced the launch of a consumer app that will make it easy for consumers to “unlock the value of digital assets.” The announcement was made by the company’s chief product officer, Mike Blandina who explained via a blog post:

“We’ll be launching a consumer app to make it easy for consumers to discover and unlock the value of digital assets, as well as ways in which they can transact or track them. Merchants gain access to a broader set of customers with expanded spending power.”

The idea behind the application is to provide seamless support for multiple digital assets including cryptos. The goal is to see investors transacting in a similar way as they do in stocks using retail brokerage accounts.