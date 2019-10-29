Bakkt new consumer app will help in unlocking “the value of digital assets”

- Bakkt goal is to innovate the intersection of digital assets and payments.
- The consumer app has been designed to support a set of digital assets.
Bakkt exchange, the first platform to launch with physically settled Bitcoin futures has been recording impressive volumes in the recent past. The all-time high of 1,179 on October 25 clearly showed that interest in the contracts is on the rise.
Amid the excitement of the growing interest in the Bitcoin futures contract, Bakkt has announced the launch of a consumer app that will make it easy for consumers to “unlock the value of digital assets.” The announcement was made by the company’s chief product officer, Mike Blandina who explained via a blog post:
“We’ll be launching a consumer app to make it easy for consumers to discover and unlock the value of digital assets, as well as ways in which they can transact or track them. Merchants gain access to a broader set of customers with expanded spending power.”
The idea behind the application is to provide seamless support for multiple digital assets including cryptos. The goal is to see investors transacting in a similar way as they do in stocks using retail brokerage accounts.
“Our vision is to provide a consumer platform for managing a digital asset portfolio, whether they wish to store, transact, trade or transfer their assets,” the blog post assured.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: Why BTC/USD needs to consolidate the gains?
Bitcoin price was extremely volatile towards the end of last week. While the volatility led to a resurface above $10,500 on some cryptocurrency exchanges, it also caused a breakdown back to $9,000.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD is floating inside the green Ichimoku cloud
Ripple has found strong support at $0.295, which is holding up the price of XRP/USD. This Monday, the price fell from $0.299 to $0.295, which has since gone up to $0.297 in the early hours of Tuesday.
ETH/USD consolidates in a flag formation as bulls and bears engage in an unenthusiastic back-and-forth
The daily ETH/USD is consolidating in a flag formation. This Monday price had gone up from $184.50 to $182.10. This Tuesday, the bears had taken control of the market and brought the price down to $182.75.
Iota market overview: IOT/USD spikes up on the back of Intel endorsement
IOT/USD had a hugely bullish Monday on the back of Intel’s endorsement. In one of its patents for IoT, Intel gave a shoutout to Iota and Tangle. The price spiked up from $0.273 to $0.29. Looking at the daily chart, we can see that IOT/USD was ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls lick wounds and blame whales
Bitcoin (BTC) lived through another tough week, The first digital coin dropped below the critical support of $7,800 and tested the lowest level in recent five-month at $7,300.