AVAX price targets $100 as Avalanche bulls make strong comeback

- AVAX price has flipped the $78.96 hurdle into a support level and is doing the same with $86.49.
- A successful retest of this barrier could be the key to propelling Avalanche to the $100 psychological level.
- A daily candlestick close below the $78.96 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price struggled to kick-start an upswing with multiple steep pullbacks. However, February 22 is where bears gave up, leading to an upswing that is still in progress.
AVAX price continues to soar
AVAX price set a swing low at $64.49 on February 24, and rallied roughly 31% in the next two days, flipping the $78.96 resistance barrier into a support level. This move was briefly undone and looked like Avalanche was heading lower.
However, Bitcoin made a swift comeback, allowing altcoins to do the same. As a result, AVAX price shot up 25%, slicing through another weekly hurdle at $86.49. If the resulting retest holds, Avalanche would have another platform to continue its uptrend.
In this case, AVAX price can make a run for the immediate hurdle at $98.00, but market makers are likely to push the altcoin higher to sweep the buy-stop liquidity resting above it. So, there is a good chance AVAX price can tag the $100 psychological level. This move would constitute roughly 15% in gains and is likely where the local top will be formed.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
While the overall outlook of the crypto market is bullish, AVAX price needs to hold above $86.49, a breakdown of which could hinder gains and knock Avalanche down to $78.96. In such a case, buyers need to restart the upswing and take another jab at the immediate hurdle and the subsequent barrier at $86.49.
However, a daily candlestick close below the $78.96 support level will open the path for creating a lower low. Doing so will shift the odds in the bears’ favor and invalidate the bullish thesis for AVAX price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request. Kraken CEO Jesse Powell has warned against the risks of storing crypto on centralized exchanges.
AVAX price targets $100 as Avalanche bulls make strong comeback
AVAX price struggled to kick-start an upswing with multiple steep pullbacks. However, February 22 is where bears gave up, leading to an upswing that is still in progress. A successful retest of this barrier could be the key to propelling Avalanche to the $100 psychological level.
Solana bulls jump on positive crypto sentiment, but $100 remains elusive for SOL
Solana price is riding the same momentum felt by cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other risk-on assets around the globe. A meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has given investors hope that a cessation of the current conflict in Ukraine may be coming to an end.
Cardano bulls target $1 resistance level before massive ADA rally begins
Cardano price has rallied during the Monday trade session. The move comes after several solid weeks of sustained lower lows and part of a broader route that has lasted nearly six months. However, that trend is likely to change due to a combination of bullish reversal signals.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
BTC suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well and suggests that BTC could be due for a relief rally.