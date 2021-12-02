- AVAX price is hovering above the buy zone, extending from $106 to $113, hinting at a new leg-up.
- A dip into this area will likely trigger a 20% run-up to the range high at $139.
- If Avalanche produces a daily close below $97, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AVAX price prepares for a leg-up as the bearish momentum looks ready to disappear. The correction has knocked Avalanche close to the high probability reversal zone, suggesting a new uptrend.
AVAX price to revisit all-time highs
AVAX price rose roughly 60% between November 18 and November 21 to set up a new high at $147. This run-up faced massive profit-taking and resulted in a 30% correction. However, buyers stepped in as Avalanche entered the buy zone, resulting in a 25% upswing.
While this rally was likely to revisit the range high at $139, it failed and resulted in another 10% pullback that puts AVAX price to where it currently trades - $116. Interestingly, this position is above the high probability reversal zone, extending from $106 to $113.
A dip into this area is likely to promote buying from sidelined investors. Therefore, market participants can expect AVAX price to kick-start an upswing soon. The first level that the bulls will encounter is the December 1 swing high at $127. Clearing this area will propel Avalanche to the range high at $139. This leg-up would constitute a 20% ascent and is something that investors can expect.
In a bullish case, AVAX price could extend beyond $139 and retest the all-time high at $147.
AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for AVAX price, a breakdown of the 79% Fibonacci retracement level at $106 will indicate that buyers are either unable or unwilling to step up. In such a situation, AVAX price will revisit the range low at $97, where the bulls can give the uptrend another go.
However, a daily close below $97 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In some cases, Avalanche could dip lower and retest the $91 support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
