Avalanche bears gather strength as price of the AVAX token plummets 4%

Avalanche Foundation distributed $180 million in incentives, leading the DeFi rally; however, price has plunged.

Avalanche price has crashed below $114, the fastest blockchain platform’s token has suffered a drop.

Web3 games prefer Avalanche for its high performance and low transaction fees.

Avalanche bears take control of the fastest blockchain network as the token’s price plummets. Despite a spike in utility and on-chain activity, the token’s price has struggled to recover.

Avalanche price plunged 4% as bears prepare for takeover

In the recent DeFi boom, prices of several decentralized project tokens increased. However, Avalanche has suffered a price drop. The token’s foundation distributed the $180 million “Avalanche Rush” initiatives, attracting more investors and developers to the platform.

Though there was a spike in on-chain activity, Avalanche price was subjected to selling pressure across exchanges.

The token has posted 13.5% losses over the past week. Avalanche hit its all-time high above $144 a month ago. The token enables near-instant finality and scalability for its ecosystem, attracting users to the platform.

@Murfski_, a pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst has evaluated Avalanche price and predicted a bullish weekly structure. @Phoenix_Ash3s, a crypto analyst and trader believes that Avalanche price could drop further, and has a bearish outlook on the asset.

Analysts noted the formation of a double top, considered an extremely bearish technical reversal. The asset failed to break resistance at $135, entering a bearish price trend.

As Avalanche price continues to decline, analysts have predicted a drop to $78 level. Sellers are dominant on cryptocurrency exchanges, increasing the selling pressure on the asset. A spike in selling pressure fuels a bearish narrative for Avalanche price.

Alexander Lorenzo, a crypto analyst and YouTuber believes that Avalanche price could drop further. The bullish trend could break with a drop below $100.