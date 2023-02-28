Share:

Amidst the current 2023 crypto market rally, platforms like Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) feature prominently. Joining them in wowing investors is TMSN Network (TMSN), currently in its presale phase, a newcomer breaking ground in the world of cryptocurrency trading.

TMS Network (TMSN) - A first of it's kind decentralized trading platform

Crypto's progress has always been marked by innovative projects that bring new platforms to the market. TMS Network (TMSN) does just that. It is a platform built by traders for traders. First of all, this is a platform unlike traditional offerings. TMS Network (TMSN) is decentralized, functioning on a blockchain.

TMS Network (TMSN) also allows users to trade forex, digital currencies, assets, CFDs, and stocks at a speed traditional platforms can only dream of.

Not only that, TMS Network (TMSN) allows them to both deposit and withdraw cryptocurrency in real time without the presence or interference of third parties. Furthermore, by leveraging blockchain technology, TMS Network (TMSN) provides transactions with transparency and security at an affordable rate.

TMS Network (TMSN) was built to solve all the issues facing traditional trading platforms including scalability, social trading, risk management tools, price manipulation, and transaction speed among others.

It is no wonder investors are eager to get involved as it is still in its presale phase. TMS Network (TMSN) has already raised $2 million in a private seed sale and is currently trading at $0.0073.

The native token of the platform, $TMSN gives holders access to a mindblowing list of benefits that include premium service access, commission revenue sharing, voting rights, token burn and more.

Ripple (XRP) - A resilient crypto

Although Ripple (XRP) has had to battle a lot of regulatory issues over the past few years, the protocol has managed to stay afloat. In fact, it seems controversy only buoyed Ripple (XRP) into surpassing the market cap of numerous prominent alt coins not excluding Solana, and Polkadot.

Ripple (XRP), a centralized fintech system was launched for the purpose of resolving payment issues worldwide. The platform creates products that aid remittance, payment systems and exchange. Ripple (XRP) runs on a peer-to-peer trust network called XRP Ledger which utilizes the XRP native token in providing cheaper, faster and less energy-consuming services to users.

Furthermore, as 2023 rolled around, Ripple (XRP) saw a significant increase in price which analysts predicted would continue as the year progressed. As of February, the rally is still going strong with the crypto market's current bullish trend.

Investors continue to support Ripple (XRP) for its resilience and its ability to make transactions secure, and trouble free.

Avalanche (AVAX) - Riding on DeFi products demand

The increasing demand for DeFi products and services has increased greatly in recent years. This has caused the decentralized finance platform Avalanche (AVAX) to rally significantly in the current crypto market upsurge. By the end of January alone, Avalanche (AVAX) had already exceeded double its December price.

Avalanche (AVAX), as mentioned earlier, is a decentralized finance protocol built to supply crypto transactions at cheaper fees and in faster time. As one of the biggest platforms in the DeFi ecosystem, Avalanche (AVAX) offers a wide range of financial services from exchanging to lending and borrowing.

In order to better improve the services it provides, Avalanche (AVAX) collaborated with AWS and Chainlink to provide scalability solutions and secure hosting and reliable sources of data for protocols in the DeFi sector. As a result of these moves, Avalanche (AVAX) has seen an increase in adoption and growth in the current volatile economy.

Bottom line

Ripple (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), and presale giant TMS Network (TMSN) are thriving in the crypto market. They are giving investors high hopes for the industry’s future. Jump aboard early to ensure that you can reap the rewards in the long run.

This article is sponsored