Artificial intelligence tokens gain 10% despite Bitcoin’s struggle to break past $64,000

- AI tokens Fetch.AI, Render, The Graph, Akash Network, and SingularityNET have noted nearly 10% and higher gains in the past 24 hours.
- AI tokens rallied despite modest gains in Bitcoin and the recent correction in the broader crypto market.
- A crypto analyst has identified AI-related tokens as the top-performing category among top 300 coins.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens have posted nearly 10% to 26% gains in the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin is hit by a correction and drops below $62,000. The AI sector emerges as the one with relatively high gains amid a volatile Friday, with assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) swinging from almost $64,000 to below $62,000.
AI tokens bounce as Bitcoin tumbles below $62,000
AI tokens Fetch.ai (FET), Render (RNDR), The Graph (GRT), Bittensor (TAO), Akash Network (AKT), SingularityNET (AGIX), AIOZ Network (AIOZ), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), Golem (GLM) and Arkham (ARKM) rank in the top 10 assets by market capitalization within the category.
Of these assets, RNDR, GRT, AKT, GLM and ARKM have yielded between 10% and 26% gains in the past 24 hours, as seen on CoinGecko.
AI token gains on Friday
The recent developments in the AI sector have likely catalyzed the gains. Computers and IT technology company OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch its own search engine on Monday, per a Reuters report, in a bid to compete with Google.
The report states that the target date is a day before Google kicks off its annual I/O conference, where the firm is expected to present its AI offerings Gemini and Gemma. Several sources have identified Monday as the target date for Open AI’s search feature’s debut.
Crypto analyst identifies AI as top-performing category of coins
Crypto analyst Murad shared on X his analysis of the top 300 cryptocurrencies’ price performance in the past 30 days. Identifying the top gainers and losers, Murad observed that meme coins based on cats and frogs and AI-related assets rank among gainers.
Top Gainers and Losers in the last 30 days among the TOP 300 coins.— Murad (@MustStopMurad) May 10, 2024
TLDR:
- Top Cat, Top 2 Frogs and AI are WINNING.
- High FDV / new Tech / non-AI Tech LOSING.
This MEGATREND will continue for MONTHS to COME. pic.twitter.com/fDXq4dfPxX
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethena plans to leverage USDe to integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance
Ethena (ENA), a protocol developed on the Ethereum blockchain offering a synthetic stablecoin (USDe) that operates across various DeFi applications, announced on Friday that itsUSDe will integrate DeFi, CeFi and traditional finance as part of its 2024 roadmap.
XRP hovers above $0.50 as Ripple joins alliance to simplify recovery of digital assets
XRP trades around $0.5174 early on Friday, wiping out gains from earlier in the week, as Ripple announced it has joined an alliance to support digital asset recovery alongside Hedera and the Algorand Foundation.
Toncoin price surges as Notcoin gains attention across the crypto community
TON saw a brief rally on Thursday following a recent announcement that Binance and OKX will launch Notcoin (NOT) as the newest token on the Binance launchpool and the OKX Jumpstart.
AI crypto coins rally ahead of ChatGPT creator OpenAI plans to announce Google search competitor on Monday
Barely before the hype around NVIDIA stock gain is over, AI crypto tokens have another bullish catalyst coming their way, which could provide more tailwinds to drive the price of the sector’s tokens.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.