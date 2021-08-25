At the moment, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as some coins are still in the green zone, while others have come back to red.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Yesterday, in the first half of the day after the morning high, the rise in the Bitcoin (BTC) price continued a little more to a new summer record near the $50,560 mark. At the same time, sales volumes began to significantly exceed the average level, and the price started to decline.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Before the end of the day, the pair rolled back to the level of $49,000. This morning, the price returned to the area of the two-hour EMA55, setting a local minimum at $48,765.
If bears push through the level of average prices, then the nearest support—which might limit the decline—may become the $47,745 level.
Bitcoin is trading at $48,491 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) has joined the list of losers, going down by 2.68% over the past 24 hours.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
Binance Coin (BNB) could not fix above the vital $500 mark, having formed a false breakout. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the level of $483.
If bears succeed and fix below it, there is a high possibility of seeing the ongoing decline to another support at $458.
BNB is trading at $482.87 at press time.
XRP/USD
Yesterday, buyers made a desperate attempt to break through the resistance of $1.30, but the XRP price could not hold above this level and, in the afternoon, the pair returned to the support of $1.20.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
If the market remains positive, then the price of XRP might follow the cryptocurrency flagship to a new August high around the $1.40 mark.
XRP is trading at $1.1987 at press time.
