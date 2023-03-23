Share:

Arbitrum’s ARB token airdrop goes live, users could face issues in claiming the token as seen in Optimism’s OP airdrop.

Experts on crypto Twitter have shared step-by-step procedures to claim ARB tokens without facing challenges.

Analysts have urged caution to users, against fake Arbitrum smart contracts, and lag in the Arbitrum One chain.

The Arbitrum ARB governance token airdrop goes live marking the beginning of the Ethereum layer-2 solution’s transition into decentralization. Experts on crypto Twitter have warned airdrop participants of issues that arise in claiming ARB airdrop and shared solutions for the same.

ARB token airdrop comes at a time when Bitcoin price rally grinded to a halt after The Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point hike. This supports the thesis of an altcoin rally and ARB token holders could benefit from Arbitrum’s popularity as a layer-2 scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain.

Arbitrum ARB airdrop: How to claim, issues faced and how to tackle them

Arbitrum’s ARB token airdrop is one that the crypto community has long awaited, for its role in governance of the layer-2 chain and boost in decentralization. Users can claim Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop until September 23, 2023. Claiming on the Arbitrum One chain will start when the Ethereum chain reaches block 16890400. This is around seven hours away. Find the countdown timer on Etherscan.

Arbitrum ARB token airdrop countdown

In the process of claiming the ARB airdrop, market participants can expect to face issues as seen during Optimism’s OP token airdrop. For step-by-step instructions on claiming ARB, check the tweet thread below:

▓▓▓▓▓░ 91%$ARB is coming TOMORROW



A quick guide on how to be prepared:



• how to claim faster

• how to LP

• how to buy/sell/snipe faster



Don't get front-run — olimpio (@OlimpioCrypto) March 22, 2023

During Optimism’s OP token airdrop, users faced a challenge in communicating and interacting with the blockchain. Remote Procedure Calls (RPCs) that allow communications with servers remotely, didn’t work as expected and users faced a lag in the process.

Most importantly, even after claiming the OP token airdrop, lag posed a challenge in transferring Optimism’s token to DEX or Centralized Exchanges. Few in the OP community sold the airdropped token at the top ($2). This highlights how important it is set up a custom RPC and claim the airdropped token at the right time.

@rektfencer and @OlimpioCrypto, two crypto experts on Twitter recommended users set up their own custom RPC to tackle this issue. Find the guide in the tweet thread below:

Smart degens always stay ahead of the curve.



The $ARB claim is coming, and you want to be ready.



Here's a thread that'll help you prepare for the claim and sell at the highest price pic.twitter.com/wy3YFxkS0z — Rekt Fencer (@rektfencer) March 22, 2023

What to expect from the ARB token airdrop

The timing of Arbitrum’s ARB token airdrop is key to expectations of market participants. With Bitcoin price rally grinding to a halt and the US Central Bank raising interest rates by 25 basis point, altcoins are likely to gain popularity and relevance.

Typically, when Bitcoin price rally takes the backfoot, there has been a spike in altcoin prices, while investors are bullish. An alt season rally is therefore good news for Arbitrum’s ARB governance token, with the layer-2 scaling solution’s popularity in the Ethereum ecosystem and the timing of the airdrop.

