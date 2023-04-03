Arbitrum whales sell heavily following the 750 million ARB confusion, is the L2 token in trouble?

- Arbitrum team clarified on Sunday that the proposal was a ratification and not a request and claimed a lack of communication as the issue.
- Claims show that investor and team tokens that were supposed to be locked for four years are being moved to exchanges already.
- ARB holders were already eager to offload their holdings, and the recent incidents might push them to pull away from the token further.
Arbitrum recently launched its native token ARB and airdropped it to its users. However, the launch is not exhibiting any positive reaction from the community, and to make it worse, the first Arbitrum governance proposal, AIP-1, further muddled holders.
AIP-1, Arbitrum’s new problem
The Arbitrum team on Sunday put forth a proposal that would result in 750 million ARB tokens worth nearly $1 billion at the time being transferred for admin and operation costs. But the community did not seem to be in favor of the same, as they felt that the tokens might end up being sold on the market, causing a price dip and eventual losses.
Consequently, the majority vote stood against the proposal, but the Arbitrum team repudiated the votes and went ahead with the proposal. The team, in a later post, clarified that the proposal was not a request but a ratification of the initial decisions.
Arbitrum foundation made a proposal (AIP-1) to allocate 750M ARB tokens for admin and op costs, but $ARB holders voted against it— Eden Au (@0xedenau) April 2, 2023
Now they said the vote was just a formality, and they have already spent 50.5M (6.7%) of the proposed 750M $ARB
Your vote is not vote pic.twitter.com/lvhBbBesum
Furthermore, the community claimed that about 50 million ARB out of the 750 million ARB tokens were already sold. The team refuted these claims stating.
“Regarding the on-chain transfers of 50M $ARB tokens, 40M $ARB tokens have been allocated as a loan to a sophisticated actor in the financial markets space. The remaining 10 million has been converted to fiat and dedicated towards operational costs.”
The impact of the same was felt on the confidence of the investors, which already was pretty weak since the airdrop. This wavering confidence reached Arbitrum whales as well, who resorted to selling.
Arbitrum whales begin offloading
Over the last 24 hours, six whales were identified, both selling and buying ARB tokens. Only two whales bought ARB tokens worth $811,000 collectively and currently hold $13.9 million worth of tokens.
Two other whales sold $3.88 million worth of ARB, while the remaining two whales have shown no significant movement. On-chain data verifies this behavior as addresses holding more than 10 million ARB have noted a decline in their balance.
Arbitrum whale transactions
If this unsure selling continues going forward, ARB price could take a hit. As it is, the token is nearing all-time lows.
ARB/USD 1-day chart
Following the initial launch, ARB fell to $1.16 from $1.49. The altcoin recovered by some 20% over the next four days towards the end of March. But over the weekend following the AIP-1 confusion, Arbitrum price noted a near 15% drop to a trading price of $1.18.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance on the rise, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level.
Dogecoin whales are buying the dip: Will DOGE lead a meme coin price rally?
Dogecoin, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem recently decoupled from other cryptocurrencies. DOGE price yielded 9% gains for holders since April 1.
Why Vitalik Buterin is bullish on ZK coins
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum addressed technical challenges involving security and scalability on the altcoin’s blockchain in a recent blog post. Buterin explained how Zero Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine protocols could help enhance Layer 1 security in the long term.
Arbitrum Foundation plans to steal $750 million via AIP-1?
The Arbitrum blockchain’s first governance proposal asked for transfer of 750 million ARB tokens worth nearly $1 billion to a “Special Grants” program. This would transfer control of nearly 7.5% of ARB’s total supply to three directors, therefore requiring careful consideration by the community.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.