- Arbitrum price moves inside a descending channel pattern, breakout could signal a bullish move.
- On-chain data shows that a whale has accumulated 2.38 million ARB tokens worth $1.69 million on Wednesday.
- Santiment data shows the development activity is rising, signaling a bullish move.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.564 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Arbitrum (ARB) trades inside a descending channel pattern, with a potential breakout poised to trigger a bullish trend. Recent on-chain data indicates accumulation by a whale on Wednesday; coupled with an uptick in development activity, this suggests favorable conditions for upcoming bullish movements.
Whales buy the dips
According to Arkham Intelligence, a wallet (which may belong to Bitcoin Suisse, a Swiss crypto pioneer and trusted gateway company) bought 2.38 million ARB tokens worth $1.69 million from Binance.
Additionally, this wallet bought 3.47 million ARB the day before, worth $2.44 million.
Wallet Transactions
4 hours ago, a wallet (may belong to @BitcoinSuisseAG) just withdrew 1.453M $ARB (~$1.04M) from #Binance.— The Data Nerd (@OnchainDataNerd) July 10, 2024
Within 24 hours, they withdrew 3.47M $ARB (~$2.44M)
Address:https://t.co/G0pBk2RDKv pic.twitter.com/hK2MztT6TL
Arbitrum price shows potential
Arbitrum price is retesting its upper band on the descending channel pattern. This pattern is formed by joining multiple swing high and low levels with a trendline.
If ARB breaks above the descending channel pattern, it could rally 20% to retest its daily resistance level of $0.855. This level roughly coincides with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.882, making it a key resistance zone.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart are below their respective neutral levels of 50 and zero. For bulls to sustain momentum, both indicators must rise above these critical levels, potentially supporting the ongoing recovery rally.
ARB/USDT daily chart
Santiment’s Development Activity metric tracks the frequency of project development events recorded in the public GitHub repository over time.
A rise in this metric suggests continuous endeavors to uphold, innovate, and improve the protocol, which is generally seen as favorable by investors and stakeholders. Conversely, a decline in the metric might raise apprehensions about the project's endurance, capacity for innovation, and engagement with the community in the foreseeable future.
As in ARB’s case, the index is rising from 119 on July 7 to 129 on July 10. The 8.5% rise in ARB's Developing Activity could be a bullish development for the ARB protocol.
ARB Development Activity chart
Despite strong technical analysis and on-chain data, if ARB’s daily candlestick closes below $0.564 and establishes a lower low on the daily timeframe, it may signal a shift in market dynamics that favors bearish sentiment. Such a change could invalidate the bullish outlook, leading to a 14% crash in the Arbitrum price to the previous low of $0.486 on March 23, 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple climb higher, beat mid-week slump even as selling pressure persists
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of positive inflows in Spot ETFs this week. Ethereum trades above psychological resistance at $3,000 as founder Vitalik Buterin and key influencers speak at EthCC conference on Wednesday.
Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited while analyst sets double-digit target for XRP in 2025
Ripple traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Bitcoin price faces resistance near $58,000 despite second consecutive day of inflows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin spot ETFs received the second consecutive day of inflows this week on Tuesday. On June 5 and 6, 35,486 BTC outflowed from BitMEX, marking the second-largest BTC outflow in the exchange.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu could extend gains as selling pressure declines, investors accumulate DOGE and SHIB
Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu extend their gains on Wednesday as the selling pressure on the meme coins reduced. Data from the on-chain intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock shows that less than 50% of wallet addresses holding these meme coins are currently profitable.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government.