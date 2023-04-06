Arbitrum revises controversial proposal as the Layer 2 solution matches Ethereum in daily transactions

- Arbitrum, despite having its airdrop two weeks ago, is noting daily transactions equal to Ethereum.
- The Foundation acknowledged the rejection of AIP-1 and stated it would not move any of the remaining 700 million ARB.
- Following the 17% drop in price soon after the failed proposal, Arbitrum Foundation put out a transparency report.
Arbitrum made headlines over the month of March, first for the launch of its native token ARB and then for AIP-1. The very first governance proposal that the Foundation put out did not sit well with the community resulting in severe backlash. Now the Foundation is attempting to fix its blunder since Arbitrum use has sustained solid growth.
Arbitrum amends changes to AIP-1
The controversial proposal was criticized for the way it handled the response from the community. Despite noting a majority vote against the transfer of $1 billion worth of 750 million ARB for admin and operations costs, the Foundation went ahead with it anyway.
This led to the newly launched ARB token registering a 17% crash in the span of three days. Now the Foundation has put out two new proposals along with a Transparency report about the Foundation’s initial setup. The report details the actions taken to launch the Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) and how it can change the parameters in the future.
Additionally, the first of the two proposals will impose restrictions on Foundation’s spending as well as enforce a lockup schedule. This smart contract-enabled schedule will release ARB linearly over the next four years. The second proposal noted,
“AIP- 1.2 proposes to amend the core governing documents of the DAO, lowering the proposal threshold from 5,000,000 to 1,000,000 tokens to make governance more accessible.”
The proposals came at a time when Arbitrum was observing considerable growth compared to its Layer-2 competitors.
Arbitrum’s new competition - Ethereum
Despite being two weeks since the launch of Arbitrum’s native token, the L2 chain is still sustaining the growth it observed over the last month. At the moment, Layer-2 is observing daily transaction figures at par with the biggest Decentralised Finance (DeFi) chain, Ethereum.
Arbitrum daily transactions
In comparison to its fellow L2 Optimism, the performance presently is pretty good as Optimims, following the end of its incentive program, noted a sharp decline in daily transactions. The significantly higher activity on Arbitrum is still in response to the token launch, but if this sustains, it would indicate the presence of a larger and more active user base.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple price looks ready to pump massively after the retest, here is the next target
Ripple price (XRP) has recovered from a downtrend in the 12-hour timeframe after giving sidelined investors an opportunity to buy the dip. If the strategy works, the remittance token could mimic a recent price action and execute a massive pump toward a local high.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: This is what could happen after DOGE’s 30% rally
Dogecoin price (DOGE) exploded on April 3 after Twitter CEO Elon Musk updated the company’s logo to a Shiba Inu dog. However, it appears the hype is fading as DOGE is now flashing red on the 1-day timeframe.
Polkadot price is the tranquillity beacon in the altcoin universe that bears 20% gains for patient traders
Polkadot (DOT) price is gearing up to make April a solid winning month as nearly a 20% gain is projected to be hit by the end of April. DOT sees its price action underpinned, and even with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipping, the trend still points to higher numbers.
Altcoin gems picked by crypto experts: FTM, SOL, LINK, CRV
Crypto experts argue that post a bear market structure that lasts several months, there is a “gap” to the upside in alternative currencies. This gap is usually filled when the market structure changes and results in huge upside for holders.
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.