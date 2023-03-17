Arbitrum launches self-executing DAO governance model that aims for increased decentralization

- The Ethereum layer two scaling solution Arbitrum has launched a native governance token and a self-executing DAO governance model.
- The token will have an initial supply of 10 billion, and coins will be airdropped.
- Investor and team tokens are subject to four-year lockups.
Arbitrum, the Ethereum layer two (L2) scaling solution, launched a native governance token dubbed ARB on March 16 alongside a self-executing decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance model.
Today The Arbitrum Foundation is extremely excited to announce the launch of DAO governance for the Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova networks, alongside the launch of $ARB. https://t.co/TB3wG0QK0v— Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) March 16, 2023
The “Airdrop eligibility and distribution specifications” page highlights that the ARB token will have an initial supply of 10 billion, running alongside the system’s inflation rate maxed at 2% per annum. The ARB tokens will be distributed to early users and DAOs that had used the Arbitrum ecosystem before block height 58,642,080 on Arbitrum One, which happened on February 6, 2023. Citing Arbitrum:
[The project is] leading the way as the first L2 to launch self-executing governance.
As FXStreet editor Ekta Mourya reported, the coins will be airdropped to the eligible Arbitrum ecosystem participants. These include Arbitrum DAO treasury, Offchain Labs (the company behind Arbitrum), Offchain Labs investors, users of the Arbitrum platform, and DAOs building with the L2 technology. Notably, claiming begins on March 23.
Arbitrum’s self-executing DAO governance model
The main motivation behind Arbitrum’s layer 2 scaling solution is to increase decentralization. With its self-executing feature, the DAO “votes about on-chain actions will directly have the power to effect and execute its on-chain decisions, without relying on an intermediary to carry out those decisions.”
Beyond the governance system, Offchain Labs has disclosed the Arbitrum Orbit, touted as a permissionless solution for developers to build a layer three (L3) blockchain using Arbitrum technology.
Nevertheless, Arbitrum is a late entrant as far as L2s releasing native governance tokens is concerned. Optimism beat it with the Optimism (OP) token launch in April 2022, which was trading at $2.162 against Tether (USDT) at press time.
The ARB airdrop announcement and eligibility qualifications also highlights the presence of several anti-Sybil rules. These were established to prevent bots from taking advantage of the ARB airdrops. The team also noted that the investor and team tokens are subject to four-year lockups, adding that the “first unlocks will happen in one year and then monthly unlocks for the remaining three years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
