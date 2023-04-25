Arbitrum distributes 90 million ARB to DAOs, experts await ARB trend reversal

- Arbitrum distributed 90,148,325 million ARB tokens worth upwards of 120 million to DAO wallets earlier today.
- ARB price surged in response to the airdrop, however the token is still in a downward trend.
- Experts believe ARB is in the distribution phase and the token could soon begin expansion, rallying to its $1.6 target.
Arbitrum distributed more than 90 million tokens to 125 DAO wallets earlier today, as a part of its airdrop. ARB price reacted positively to the news of the airdrop, analysts note that the token is currently in a downward trend.
Experts have identified bullish potential in ARB and set a target of $1.6 for the token.
Arbitrum airdrops ARB tokens to 125 DAOs
Arbitrum’s DAO airdrop distributor sent upwards of 90 million ARB tokens worth $120 million to 125 wallets, on Tuesday. 90,148,325 ARB was sent to 125 DAOs at $1.33 per token.
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Spot On Chain, Treasure DAO received the highest amount of ARB, at 8 million tokens and 60 other wallets received at least 75,000 ARB tokens each. The top 15 wallets that received the highest volume of ARB are as below:
Top 15 DAO wallets that received ARB
The news of Arbitrum’s airdrop elicited a positive response from ARB and the token’s price surged, however experts note that it is in a downward trend.
Experts note that ARB distribution is likely to continue. Analysts evaluated the phases of ARB, classifying them as accumulation, distribution and expansion, predicting a massive run up in the token’s price.
Why experts set a $1.6 bullish target for ARB
Crypto McKenna, a technical expert and crypto trader believes ARB price is on track to hit its $1.6 bullish target. McKenna’s bullish thesis is based on ARB currently being in the distribution phase where more tokens are being airdropped to DAO wallets, before the next phase, expansion.
ARB/USDT 1H price chart
During its expansion, McKenna expects ARB price to witness a bullish breakout and hit $1.6. A rally to $1.6 represents a 23% upswing from the current price of $1.3. As seen in the chart above, ARB price has climbed consistently since Monday, a bullish engulfing candle on the daily price chart could send ARB to the next phase of its price rally.
