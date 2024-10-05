- The crypto market will witness token unlocks worth $200 million next week.
- APT and EIGEN will see the highest unlock volume, adding $93 million and $34 million worth of new supply to circulation.
- Optimism and NEON will also release fresh tokens worth $19 million and $17 million, respectively, into circulation.
Token Unlocks data on Friday revealed that the crypto market is set to experience a supply hike of $200 million in cliff unlocks, with Aptos (APT) and Eigenlayer (EIGEN) leading the way.
APT and EIGEN push next week's unlocks to $200 million
The crypto market is set for another round of token unlocks next week, with several projects adding a combined $200 million worth of new tokens into circulation.
Tokens that will participate in next week's cliff unlocks include Aptos (APT), Eigenlayer (EIGEN), Optimism (OP), Neon (NEON), Cardano (ADA) and Mode (MODE). These projects will begin adding to their current circulating supply from Monday, with APT and EIGEN holding the highest share of unlock volumes.
Cliff Unlocks October 7- 13
Cliff unlocks are events where crypto projects release vested tokens to investors, community members or advisors after a lockup period. The heightened supply from token unlocks frequently generates negative sentiment among investors, which can trigger significant sell-offs.
APT will witness $93 million in unlocks, which may lead to a potential correction after its impressive performance in the past seven days. APT is up more than 9% in the past 24 hours, with its weekly gains up 9.3% amid the earlier market decline on October 1.
The asset's growth may be due to Franklin Templeton's recent launch of its Tokenized Money-market fund (FOBXX) on the Aptos chain. The move allows investors to begin to access the fund through Aptos's network.
EIGEN will also add $34 million worth of its tokens into circulation, accounting for 5% of its current circulating supply. The token is up nearly 6% on Friday, despite reports of a user losing 1.6 million EIGEN to hackers.
Eigenlayer has also been the subject of controversy after community members lamented that the team distributed $6 million worth of its tokens to VCs without any prior lockup. These reactions and the upcoming token unlock could negatively affect EIGEN's price.
Other tokens that will see a hike in circulating supply include OP and NEON, which will release $19 million and $17 million worth of their tokens into circulation.
NEON is up over 5% in the past 24 hours. The project will inject more than 90% of its current supply into circulation.
OP is also up over 5%, recovering from a weekly decline of nearly 16%.
Additionally, Keyrock data noted a massive failure among airdrop projects with high fully diluted valuation (FDV) and low floats, particularly after 90 days of launch.
However, crypto insight provider Crypto Koryo stated in a September post that the low float and high FDV sectors were among the month's three best performers.
They went further to state that if a low-float, high-FDV token performs well, unlock events could act as a "strategy."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
