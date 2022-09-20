- ApeCoin price popped higher on the back of equity markets rallying in the US session.
- APE price is currently at risk of turning into a bull trap.
- Should APE price tank more and close below the monthly pivot, a bull trap is concrete and more downside is guaranteed.
ApeCoin (APE) price has used the rally in equities late last night in the US afternoon session to bank on and squeeze out a 15% intraday profit at the closing bell. Not bad for a Monday as markets were on the back foot in the European session. With a daily close above an important double cap, the future looks bright, although that dream is being smashed currently as price action is slipping back at or below that double cap and at risk of turning into a bull trap.
ApeCoin price on loose screws
ApeCoin price sees bulls still popping champagne on the back of the rally from Monday, with over 15% of gains booked at the closing bell. However, the party and the hangover this morning could start to bite, as price action is dropping over 2% and is currently drilling on the important caps that were broken to the upside on Monday. Should those caps break and not provide the support expected, prepare for a full meltdown of the price action with a drop back to $5.01.
APE price is thus flipping a coin which could either come up as a bull trap or, as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the monthly pivot being overturned into bullish elements that can provide the support needed to push price action higher. Rather expect a bull trap and see price action pare back the gains from Monday to $5.01 with the next $4.27 as a level to test to the downside. That would mean a 25% devaluation from where ApeCoin is currently residing.
APE/USD Daily chart
A bullish scenario would see the double cap turned into double support. It would also be vital to see price action stay above these two elements or at least have a daily close above. The next step would be to break the top of Monday and see a rally towards $7.00 by the end of this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
