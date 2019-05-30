Another day, another Satoshi - Chinese citizen registers copyright for Bitcoin

Wei Liu has become an owner or copyright for Bitcoin whitepaper.

This move was meant to show that the copyright does not prove anything.

On May 24, a Chinese citizen Wei Liu applied to the US Copyright Office to register the copyright for the Bitcoin whitepaper, according to the archive data. Liu claimed to be the author of "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System," which was published in an open domain as a text file.

The personality of Wei Liu remains a mystery, as some sources say it is a woman and a former employee of cryptocurrency exchange Bibox that tried to lay hands on $3 million in October 2018.

However, CoinDesk reports, that Wei Liu is actually a Chinese entrepreneur, CEO of Coinsummer, a cryptocurrency market research firm, and former CEO of crypto fund MarvelousPeach Capital. Allegedly, he registered the copyright for Bitcoins whitepaper to prove that anyone can do it.

"I filed it just to let people know anyone can register copyright. Everyone can be Satoshi Nakamoto," he said in the interview with the media outlet.

It is worth noting that the news about Craig Wright's registration of the copyright created a FOMO and triggered Bitcoin SV price growth on May 21. The coin jumped by 66% in a matter of hours and managed to keep the ground.

There has been a lot of FOMO and speculations around the controversial BitcoinCash fork. Thus, recently, Chinese media outlets spread fake news that the coin would be re-listed on Binance because Craig Wright proved that he is Satoshi.

