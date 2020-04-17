- Silicon Valley investment powerhouse Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly raising a $450 million crypto-focused fund.
- In 2018, the firm’s first crypto-focused fund attracted $350 million in capital commitments.
According to a Financial Times report, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is all set to raise $450 million for a second crypto-focused fund. The firm "could finalize the new fund in about a week but has not yet placed a hard cap on its size,” the report added.
In 2018, the firm’s first crypto-focused fund attracted $350 million in capital commitments. a16z also runs a crypto school for aspiring entrepreneurs. Being one of the industry’s most prominent investment backers, a16z has invested in several companies, including Coinbase, Libra and Polychain, among others. It has also invested in significant projects that form the Open Finance (DeFi) ecosystems like Maker, Compound and dYdX.
Given the current pandemic conditions, the $450 million fund is a risky bet. According to a u.today report, 80% of crypto and blockchain startups are on the verge of bankruptcy in Zug's “Crypto Valley.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
