Cryptocurrency industry is one that has been seeing constant improvements and innovation from the day it came to be, to this very day. Not a day goes by when someone doesn't come up with a new idea, a better way to do something, or a solution to some issue. The last several years have been especially huge for innovation and developments, as the crypto sector started coming up with entire trends, which indicated that the attention of the community is beginning to focus on a single thing at the time when it is the most relevant.
In 2019, we had the IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) trend, which brought a much, much safer way to launch new coins than ICOs. In 2020, the DeFi sector exploded, with its TVL skyrocketing from $1 billion on June 1st, 2020, to $16.5 billion on December 31st, 2020. The growth continued at an even greater speed in 2021, allowing DeFi to hit an ATH of $86.18 billion on May 12th, even though it was nearly cut in half in the following bearish wave.
However, 2021 already has a new trend for itself, even though DeFI continued to thrive. The focus partially shifted towards tokenization, allowing NFTs to prosper. However, NFTs are not the only area of the crypto industry to benefit from tokenizing real-world assets, as there are also things like decentralized derivatives, or synthetic assets, as they are also known as. It is possible that the trend started back in February 2021, during the GameStop short squeeze, when a group of redditors stood up against institutional investors who were destroying companies in order to make money for themselves, by massively shorting their stocks.
When Redditors started massively buying said stocks, many centralized companies offering stocks to retail investors through their apps suddenly removed them. However, crypto exchanges were there to jump in by tokenizing these firms’ stocks, suddenly making them more available. In the meantime, the crypto industry developed a taste for synthetic assets, and it decided that it wanted more, which led to the creation of projects like Octopus Protocol.
Octopus Protocol and OPS
Octopus Protocol is a new decentralized project that allows users to create tokenized derivatives, or synthetic assets, that grant a new level of access and exposure to real-world underlying assets, such as stocks, commodities, bonds, and pretty much anything else that one would be willing to invest in. It has its own, rapidly evolving ecosystem and platform, as well as its own, native token, OPS.
The is a BEP20 token, although it has yet to be launched. OPS itself is a utility token, that will accrue value from platform fees paid for engaging and accessing the available products in the Octopus ecosystem. That includes creating synthetic assets, exchanging derivatives on trading platforms, and similar activities.
The token has a total of three major purposes, which include
-
Governance.
-
Staking.
-
Engagement.
Governance is rather clear on its own — OPS holders will be allowed to vote on upcoming decisions, upgrades, and alike, and help navigate the project alongside other members of the community. Staking is also quite self-explanatory, and it means that users will be able to stake the token and receive rewards for doing so.
As for Engagement, OPS tokens will be used to incentivize actions across its ecosystem in various ways, which makes it a means of internally accessing the Octopus system for engaging with its products and services.
The project has a goal to disrupt the decentralized derivatives market by offering a simple and user-friendly way to access them. Since there is currently a great demand for synthetic assets, and the number of projects focusing on them is rapidly increasing, it might be that the new tokenization trend is narrowing down and that synthetic assets will become its main branch in days, weeks, and months to come.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price saw a brief setback after failing to slice through a local swing high. Due to the tight-knit crypto markets, Ethereum and Ripple followed suit. However, this weakness in buyers appears to have been a temporary pause as markets look ready to rally.
Shiba Inu looks primed for reversal
SHIB price has been on a descending trend for more than a week as it shed almost half of its gains. This downswing saw a reversal as it tagged a range low and is hinting at a move toward equilibrium.
Dogecoin primed for 25% impulse move
Dogecoin price has been on a slow descent since June 2 that took it below the mid-way point of a small range, indicating increased sellers. DOGE bulls' intention of reverting to the mean is apparent as it trades above a demand barrier.
Chainlink introduces Keepers to decentralize smart contract functions as LINK price prepares comeback
Chainlink has taken a new step forward to improve smart contracts and its features via the newly launched Keepers. Although the product is still in beta, it will help developers with decentralized DevOps capabilities.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.