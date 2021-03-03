Alpha’s decision to move to Binance Smart Chain could push ALPHA price by 52%

- Alpha Finance Lab announced its decision to move Alpha Homora to Binance smart chain.
- As a result, ALPHA price has risen by more than 35% in the past few hours.
- Although the actual launch is set to happen in a few weeks, the DeFi token shows potential for more gains.
Alpha Homora v1 would be launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). ALPHA price has gone parabolic since the news dropped, and it seems to have more room to go up.
Alpha price hints at higher highs after recent developments
Alpha Finance Lab announced that Alpha Homora v1, one of the most popular smart contracts projects on the Ethereum network, will be launched on Binance Smart Chain. The move is set to allow users to earn high-interest rates on BNB and take leveraged yield farming positions on PancakeSwap.
The BSC ecosystem has grown significantly, resulting in high demand to take leveraged yield farming positions. Alpha Finance Lab, being the first to build a leveraged yield farming product, will further capture this opportunity by bringing Alpha Homora to BSC.
Market participants appear to have welcomed the news since ALPHA price has risen by more than 35% in the past few hours. The bullish impulse allowed the DeFI token to break out of a symmetrical triangle where it was contained since February 13.
Now, Alpha hints at a further advance towards $2.52 when considering the height of the triangle’s y-axis.
ALPHA/USUDT 4-hour chart
The SuperTrend indicator adds credence to the optimistic outlook since it flashed a buy signal on March 1. Meanwhile, Santiment’s MVRV model recently moved outside of the “buy zone,” suggesting further bullish momentum on the horizon.
Alpha chart MVRV
Investors should note that excessive profit booking could dry up the buying pressure. In such a case, ALPHA price could correct by 15% to $1.58, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
DOGE stalls ahead of 38% technical breakout
Dogecoin bulls have been keen on recovery since the price drop at the beginning of March. However, the momentum continues to lose steam, leading to lethargic price action.
VET hints at a 75% bull rally
VeChain price has been consolidating in an ascending parallel channel for over the past two months. The pattern’s lower trendline cushioned the recent 42% crash. Bouncing off this support level now suggests the possibility of a 75% upswing towards the channel’s upper trendline at $0.084.
Stellar could sprint to $0.65 if crucial technical pattern confirms
Stellar stalled at $0.48 following the dip to $0.3. Sideways price action seems to have taken precedence, but XLM appears to be leaning to the bullish side.
ADA screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.