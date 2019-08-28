- AlgoZ has also provided services for Cardano Foundation and Electronium.
- OmiseGo token holds a market cap of over $168 million.
AlgoZ recently announced its collaboration with the crypto company OmiseGo on Tuesday. The joint venture will provide market-making and liquidity services for the trading of OMG token. Tal Teperberg, the co-founder of AlgoZ, also shared his views about the partnership. He said:
“Algoz is proud to partner with OmiseGO and join its network, dedicated to fostering a future-ready infrastructure intended to accommodate digital currency payments. We see it as a benchmark for Algoz to provide our innovative liquidity solutions to projects like OmiseGo, who’s vision for blockchain technology and digital assets aligns with ours.”
Fingenom was established in 2011 as an infrastructure provider for trading algorithms in the capital market. After the crypto market flourished, Fingenom gave a shot towards the digital asset industry in 2016 by setting up AlgoZ. It was aimed at providing various financial solutions like market making, brokerage, and over-the-counter (OTC) services. Currently, it is one of the biggest names in the crypto industry known for providing liquidity to digital asset companies. AlgoZ has also partnered with Cardano Foundation and Electronium for providing liquidity and trading solutions for their respective tokens.
Headquartered in Bangkok, OmiseGo is a blockchain that works on the more-scalable Plasma architecture. The company’s goal is to provide secure financial services via its permissionless OmiseGo Network, which allows instant, peer-to-peer transactions in real-time. The company also offers an eWallet which enables its users to build and integrate a front-end interface for various types of digital transactions.
