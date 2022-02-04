Algorand price has been stuck consolidating under a local resistance barrier at $1 for 11 days.

A decisive close above this barrier is likely to trigger an ascent to $1.16.

A breakdown of the weekly support level at $0.818 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Algorand price has started coiling up below a stiff resistance barrier after the crash in January. As a result, ALGO has been tightly wound, suggesting a breakout to trigger a quick run-up soon.

Algorand price to make a move

Algorand price has tagged the $1 local resistance barrier thrice over the past 11 days, suggesting that it is a tough barrier to crack. Considering the overall bullish nature of the crypto markets, there is a good chance buyers might band together and trigger a move higher.

A four-hour candlestick close above $1 will signal a breakout. Investors can expect Algorand price to climb steadily up to $1.16, indicating a 24% ascent from the current position - $0.934.

There is a high probability that this uptrend is capped around the $1.16 level. However, if bulls manage to flip this hurdle into a foothold, Algorand price could extend the run-up and retest the 50-day Simple Moving Average at $1.317. This move would bring the total gain to 40%.

ALGO/USDT 4-hour chart

On the contrary, an increase in bearish momentum that pushes Algorand price to produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.818 will create a lower low. This development will further skew the odds in the bears’ favor and invalidate the bullish thesis.

In this scenario, there is a chance ALGO could crash 18% and revisit the $0.675 support level and collect the sell-side liquidity resting below it.