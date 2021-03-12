Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe

Algorand Price Forecast: ALGO has a clear path towards a 25% upswing

Cryptos |
  • Algorand price is contained inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
  • Only one key resistance level separates ALGO from a 25% breakout.
  • However, the digital asset could face short-term selling pressure according to on-chain metrics. 

Algorand has been trading sideways for the most part but could be on the verge of a massive move, according to various indicators. The digital asset faces only one key resistance level and seems to have enough momentum behind it.

Algorand price aims for a breakout to $1.5

On the 4-hour chart, Algorand has formed an ascending triangle pattern with its resistance trendline established at $1.18. A breakout above this point will quickly drive Algorand price towards $1.5, a 25% move calculated using the height of the pattern. 

algo price

ALGO/USD 4-hour chart

Less than 24 hours ago, Algorand held the lower trendline support, and the MACD is on the verge of a bullish cross for the first time since March 7, which adds more credence to the theory discussed above.

algo price

ALGO Social Volume

However, the social volume of Algorand remains quite high, and we have seen several spikes in the past week, which usually indicate that ALGO is on the verge of a correction like it happened on March 3 or February 12. A breakdown below $1.07 will push Algorand price down by about 25%

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.

More Litecoin News

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.

More Enjin Coin News

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.

More Zcash News

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.

More VeChain News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location