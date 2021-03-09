Algorand price is sealed between two critical levels awaiting potential 24% move

- Algorand price is contained inside an ascending triangle pattern.
- The digital asset is on the verge of a 24% move.
- The significant decrease in trading volume reveals that ALGO should see a significant move soon.
Algorand price has been trading below a critical resistance level and formed an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
Algorand price on the verge of a massive move
On the 12-hour chart, the most significant pattern is the ascending triangle which is on the verge of a breakout or breakdown. The key resistance trendline is formed at $1.18 and ALGO is currently trading at $1.14.
ALGO/USD 12-hour chart
A breakout above $1.14 should quickly push Algorand towards $1.47, a 24% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
However, it’s also possible for Algorand price to get rejected at the upper boundary of the pattern and get pushed towards the lower trendlin at $1.1. A breakdown below this point will drive ALGO towards $0.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
