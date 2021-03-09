Algorand price is sealed between two critical levels awaiting potential 24% move

Algorand price is contained inside an ascending triangle pattern.

The digital asset is on the verge of a 24% move.

The significant decrease in trading volume reveals that ALGO should see a significant move soon.

Algorand price has been trading below a critical resistance level and formed an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.

Algorand price on the verge of a massive move

On the 12-hour chart, the most significant pattern is the ascending triangle which is on the verge of a breakout or breakdown. The key resistance trendline is formed at $1.18 and ALGO is currently trading at $1.14.

ALGO/USD 12-hour chart

A breakout above $1.14 should quickly push Algorand towards $1.47, a 24% move calculated using the height of the pattern as a reference point.

However, it’s also possible for Algorand price to get rejected at the upper boundary of the pattern and get pushed towards the lower trendlin at $1.1. A breakdown below this point will drive ALGO towards $0.84.