- Algorand price shows an uptrend disguised in the form of a bear flag pattern.
- A breakdown of the flag’s lower trendline around $1.03 confirms the bearish thesis.
- ALGO could drop 40% towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.84.
Algorand price has seen a massive bull rally, but its movement over the last month suggests a bearish outlook.
Algorand price faces an imminent downfall
Algorand price surged nearly 720% between early November 2020 and mid-February. After such a parabolic run, it’s logical to see a correction to either the 61.8% or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
Naturally, AGLO tapped both these levels in February after a steep spike in selling pressure, creating a “flag pole.” The altcoin started to trend up soon after, forming higher highs and high lows, which resembled a “flag.”
Algorand price seems to be forming a continuation pattern known as the bear flag. The technical formation forecasts a 40% downswing, which is the flag pole’s height added to the breakout point at $1.05.
This target puts ALGO a little under the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.81.
ALGO/USDT 6-hour chart
While it is plausible that Algorand price could trend lower, it isn’t set in stone. Investors need to understand that a stable support barrier at $1.03 coinciding with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level is present. Despite a breakdown of the flag formation, ALGO must slice through the $1.03 level, which is crucial to the bearish outlook. Therefore, a failure to do so will put the altcoin’s fate in bulls’ hands.
Adding credence to the optimistic outlook is the SuperTrend indicator, which flipped bullish on March 15 when Algorand price rose 20% in two six-hour candlesticks. If bulls keep ALGO from breaching the flag formation, it could climb towards a crucial barrier at $1.43.
A decisive close above the $1.43 level could propel ALGO by 30% to $1.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto.com Price Prediction: CRO aims for new all-time highs thanks to high-grade partnerships
The main coin behind Crypto.com, CRO had a significant 23% breakout in the past 24 hours thanks to a partnership announcement with Visa, which aims to take advantage of the cryptocurrency market.
Filecoin price skyrockets 50% but FIL faces massive profit-taking
Filecoin had an explosive 52% breakout after Grayscale announced the launch of five new products that included FIL to enable institutional investors to buy the digital asset. However, many indicators show the asset faces robust selling-pressure.
Zilliqa Price Analysis: ZIL primed for another liftoff to new record highs
Zilliqa's persistent upward roll has faced intense resistance twice at $0.2. The initial correction saw the bulls hold firmly to the support at $0.145, which the 50 Simple Moving Average reinforced.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull cycle awaits Bitcoin's imminent upswing beyond $62,000
The cryptocurrency bullish cycle is still intact, although it has reduced the aggressiveness. Bitcoin hit a wall marginally under $62,000 over the weekend, but a reversal occurred toward $53,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.