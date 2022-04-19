- Algorand price has printed a double bottom on the daily chart.
- ALGO price has breached a daily trend line.
- Invalidation is a breach below $0.64.
Algorand price is adding more bullish confluence to last week’s trade setup. Still, the price could have a choppy flight towards $0.92.
ALGO price says, “expect turbulence.”
Algorand price could be prepping for a monstrous upswing back to $0.92. However, the road towards the target might not be so smooth. It was mentioned in last week’s bullish thesis that ALGO price could potentially see a rally into $0.92 in the near future based on bullish signals. This week the bulls have printed two consecutive bullish candlesticks, each communicating their desire to reach the $0.92 target.
Algorand price is currently consolidating at $0.75 today after breaching a daily trend line. On Monday, the bulls showed up to shock the crypto community entirely as the price dove below $0.70 on an intraday basis before rallying 7% to settle at $0.735. The bullish behavior has left a double bottom on the ALGO price chart, which traders should undoubtedly appreciate, but the choppy back and forth action might not be over.
ALGO/USDT 1-Day Chart
Algorand price looks like it wants to reach $0.92 but is losing steam on the volume profile. Secondly, some RSI divergence is coupled with a strong demand zone at the current $0.75 price level. Algorand price could potentially fall back towards $0.70 and even sweep the lows at $0.6739 before continuing higher.
The choppy nature should warrant traders to widen their stop losses and scalp the Algorand price with strong resistance at targets of $0.79 and $0.81. The invalidation of the bullish uptrend is a break below $0.64. If the ALGO price were to touch this level, the ALGO price could continue falling towards $0.54, resulting in up to a 25% dip from the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Solana price overcome this hurdle to retest $135
Solana price foreshadows an uptrend as it consolidates below a crucial support level. This move could also propel SOL to highs last seen two weeks ago.
Cardano price prints bottom reversal setup
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next.
BNB price readies for bullish breakout after 1.84 million tokens burned
BNB has now completed its second auto-burn in 2022, pulling 1.84 million BNB tokens out of circulation. Analysts predict a breakout in BNB price as a supply shortage brews across exchanges.
This is when to buy Shiba Inu before it breaks out
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips back below $0.00002600 as price action undergoes a rejection by the monthly pivot at $0.00002550 after forming a bull trap.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
BTC is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. The on-chain metrics are also suggesting the possibility of a spike in buying pressure that could trigger a full-blown bull run if certain hurdles are overcome.