- The hedge fund will help their clients make stable investments in a generally volatile market.
- Elwood Asset Management will look after the launch, construction and direction of the platform.
Alan Howard, the head of the Brevan Howard Hedge Fund, is introducing a crypto portfolio platform that is expected to help users make stable investments in an extremely volatile market. According to a report by the Financial Times, the new platform is geared towards institutional clients and will make well-planned investments in other crypto hedge funds.
The fund will reportedly be able to manage around $1 billion in investments. Hedge Fund Research, a data firm, says that crypto-focused investment pools are up by about 60% over the last six months. The launch, construction and direction of the platform will be overseen by Elwood Asset Management, the firm that manages Howard’s personal digital assets. The aim is to look for companies that satisfy Elwood’s due diligence to avoid “blow-ups.”
Bin Ren, CEO and blockchain funds specialist at Elwood said:
“Losing traditional assets in the real world is hard. In the digital world, it’s very easy to lose assets — put in the wrong address for a bitcoin transfer and it’s gone forever.”
Howard's venture should identify enough firms to invest in to offer their clients various portfolio options that satisfy their risk profiles, liquidity needs and diversity requirements. Elwood might reportedly design bespoke portfolios for each investor. For this, the company will charge a certain management fee and a fee to access the underlying funds.
During an interview with Bloomberg, back in May, Ren said:
The only way for institutions to get meaningful exposure to digital assets has been to buy Bitcoin, but many are reluctant or unable to buy Bitcoin — and for good reason.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD upside trend gains momentum - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to clear $9,800 during European hours on Monday. The first digital asset touched the intraday high at $9,838 and retreated to $9,800 by the time of writing. BTC/USD short-term upside trend is gaining traction amid foreign currency crisis in Argentina.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD retreats from recent high, still above $70.00
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4.7% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.2 billion is changing hands at $70.65 at the time of writing, off the intraday high registered at $74.69.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD reignites recovery; upside still capped at $290
Bitcoin Cash among the single-digit gain leaders on Monday. The comes after a correction started yesterday jumped above both the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin bulls get ready smash $10,000
Cryptocurrency market switched to the recovery mode during European hours on Monday. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are navigating the green territory as the sentiments are improving rapidly amid increased geopolitical tension and Argentinian foreign currency crisis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.