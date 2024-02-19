AIT, GRT, OCEAN: Crypto data coins see massive rally alongside Bitcoin and AI tokens

- Crypto data coins are rallying on Monday as Bitcoin sustains its uptrend with a rally to $52,488.
- AIT, GRT and OCEAN are crypto data protocol tokens that combine data with Artificial Intelligence or Web3.
- AIT, GRT and OCEAN prices rallied in double digits on Monday.
The launch of text to video generator tool by OpenAI, Sora, and Bitcoin’s rally are two major catalysts that have fueled gains in AIT Protocol (AIT), The Graph (GRT) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN).
Bitcoin price rallied to its 2024 peak of $52,816 on February 15, the asset is in an uptrend and trading sideways above the $52,000 level on Monday. At the same time, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) narrative has gathered steam and assets that combine AI with crypto and data have observed massive gains with Sora’s release.
Data and AI tokens see massive spikes in prices
AIT protocol, the token of an AI data infrastructure project that provides AI solutions to Web3 projects, rallied 11.48% on Monday. AIT has yielded nearly 11% gains to holders in the past week.
The project recently burnt 3.1 million tokens according to a February 15 update.
Here’s an update on the current $AIT Lock-Up— AIT Protocol (@AITProtocol) February 15, 2024
5M Liquidity Tokens locked for 6 Months:https://t.co/lpvKfXQgwt
3.2M in LP
30M Staked Tokens (extra 10M since last update)
3.1M Tokens burnt from buyback & unstaking (extra 2.1M since last update)
Let us #AI… pic.twitter.com/Q3LJrijcYa
GRT token of the Graph, a Web3 protocol for organizing and accessing blockchain data, has yielded 10.82% gains for holders on Monday. The token combines data with Web3, it helps protocols organize and access blockchain data.
The Graph recently shared a detailed update on the progress made by the protocol in Q4 2023 in a recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter).
In the Q4 2023, The Graph ecosystem shipped several critical updates shaping the future of decentralized data, evolving the protocol to serve more data needs and web3 builders in 2024— The Graph (@graphprotocol) February 16, 2024
Here are some key takeaways from the Q4 2023 Participant Update ⬇️
The Graph Network… pic.twitter.com/jQ7vJaDAOn
OCEAN, the token of the Ocean Protocol, rallied nearly 10% in the past 24 hours. The protocol’s dApp and stack for prediction feeds, the Predictoor hit a billion dollars in annualized volume according to stats from dapp radar. This is likely one of the catalysts for OCEAN’s recent gains.
