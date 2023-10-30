- Artificial Intelligence tokens have seen notable increases in the past week and are expected to continue this run.
- The likes of Injective (INJ), SingularityNET (AGIX) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) have risen by 30% in the last seven days.
- ChatGPT creator OpenAI organized a developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, which is expected to serve as a bullish catalyst.
The reign of Artificial Intelligence tokens peaked in Q1 this year after ChatGPT thrust the technology into the limelight. However, since Q2, not only has the bullishness subsided, but the demand has too, resulting in the cryptocurrencies losing their value. This is likely going to change over the next few days as the company behind ChatGPT is potentially going to reignite the AI fire.
Artificial Intelligence powered by ChatGPT
OpenAI, the company that made artificial intelligence’s most successful use-case product, ChatGPT, is set to hold its first-ever developer conference on November 6. The OpenAI DevDay is set to welcome hundreds of developers from around the world to preview new tools and exchange ideas.
While OpenAI DevDay is not the first developer conference, as many such conferences are set to be held throughout November, it is the only of its kind, i.e., held by an AI-focused company. Thus, the impact of Artificial Intelligence-focused cryptocurrencies is also expected to be significant.
Some signs of this have already been visible in the AI tokens’ price action over the past week. The rallies of cryptocurrencies such as Injective (INJ), SingularityNET (AGIX) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) come to mind. Render (RNDR) was majorly fueled by Bitcoin’s rally as well as the anticipation for the upcoming conference.
Some tokens, such as AGIX, noted a rally extending beyond 30%. If the OpenAI conference ends up being as successful as it is being touted, the AI tokens might see rises over the coming days. However, since this development is not as substantial to these tokens as a network update would be, expect this conference to be a sell-the-news event.
AGIX price to leave a mark
AGIX price has witnessed a rise of 30.6% in the past week, which resulted in the altcoin securing the 50, 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), all of which act as crucial support levels. But beyond these lines, it also reclaimed a critical price point that has been acting as a barrier since July.
Trading at $0.2387, AGIX price is hovering above the resistance turned support level of $0.2324. If this level is confirmed to be a support floor, a rise is on the cards, and another rally boosted by the aforementioned conference could send AGIX toward $0.2739.
This level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement from $0.4597 to $0.1594, and securing it into a support floor will engender a bullish outlook.
AGIX/USD 1-day chart
Plus, despite theRelative Strength Index (RSI) being in the overbought zone, AGIX is not signaling a trend reversal as the altcoin has persisted in this area for a while in the past. At the beginning of the year, the RSI hovered above 80.0 for 12 days, giving AGIX price enough time over the next few days.
If the bullish outlook does not pan out though and AGIX price loses the support of $0.2324, falling through the EMAs, the bullish thesis would be invalidated. This will leave the altcoin vulnerable to a decline below $0.2000
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price gains likely sustainable as Ripple on-chain metrics turn bullish
Ripple price climbed to the $0.55 level, and offered 6.2% weekly gains to holders. As the asset sustains above the $0.50 psychological barrier, its rally is supported by bullish on-chain metrics.
Shiba Inu teases self custodial identity for SHIB holders, fails to push price higher
Shiba Inu developer teased an update bringing self-custodial identity to SHIB holders. The SHIB community is awaiting the Shiba Inu identity surprise announced on October 28.
Maker price drop continues as selling pressure on MKR brews across exchanges
Maker tokens worth $12.8 million were shed by an institutional crypto trading platform in the past week. MKR supply on exchanges climbed 35% between September 5 and early on Monday, indicative of rising selling pressure.
Week Ahead: Macroeconomic events unlikely to spoil BTC ETF victory march
Last week was a blast for Bitcoin spot ETF-related developments. Blackrock’s listing on the DTCC website was noticed, which was then removed but relisted later. The IBTC ticker was also given to Blackrock’s spot Bitcoin ETF.
Bitcoin: To buy BTC dips or book profits?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has maintained an uptrend since early 2023. Although the bulls fumbled in September, they are back on track. While a further ascent is likely, BTC needs tailwinds, which may or may not come in the form of an ETF approval. On the contrary, the recent rally seems toppy and is likely to trigger a correction.