- ADA is down 2% after removal from Grayscale's large cap coins.
- Charles Hoskinson reacts to Grayscale's move in an X post.
- Grayscale's rebalancing also sees ATOM being removed from its fund.
Cardano (ADA) was removed from crypto asset manager Grayscale Investment Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) after rebalancing its funds based on their Q1 review. Based on CoinDesk's industry sector indices, the review also saw Cosmos (ATOM) leaving the crypto asset manager smart contract platform ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPxE).
Read more: Chainlink, Cardano high developer activity could spark price rally
ADA and ATOM down after Grayscale portfolio adjustment
Cardano's price plunged 3.2% on Friday after Grayscale Investment announced in a press release on April 4 that it sold its holdings of ADA in the GDLC portfolio and used the cash proceeds to buy existing components of the fund "in proportion to their respective weightings."
The fund rebalancing saw GLDC's components comprising Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX), with respective weightings of 70.96%, 21.84%, 4.52%, 1.73% and 0.95%.
ATOM also saw a 3.8% decrease in the past 24 hours after Grayscale sold off its holdings of the asset in its GSCPxE portfolio. They used the cash proceeds to rebalance the fund by purchasing existing components based on weightings. The other components of the fund include SOL, ADA, AVAX, Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) with respective weightings of 58.41%, 14.56%, 12.25%, 8.53%, and 6.25%, respectively.
Also read: Cardano holders realize nearly $20 million in losses as ADA price bleeds
The sale comes as Grayscale adjusts the portfolio every quarter to either remove or include new components based on CoinDesk's industry sector indices. For example, its DeFi Fund remained the same without any removal or addition as the CoinDesk DeFi index didn't change its assets. However, Grayscale adjusts the weightings of each fund’s components daily based on changes in the indices they track.
Read more: Cardano active wallets increase to highest since late 2022 ahead of USDM stablecoin rollout
Following Grayscale's announcement of the ADA sale from the GLDC rebalancing, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson made a satirical post on X saying, "Wall street gives, wall street takes." Such a comment may refer to the growing influence of traditional finance on the crypto market.
