- Aave could be deployed into the zkSync 2.0 testnet if an off-campus web3 student organization, FranklinDAO’s proposal gets voted in.
- Aave recently announced that alongside Uniswap, the open-source DeFi protocol could be deployed on Polygon’s zkEVM testnet.
- Analysts believe Aave price is likely to decline until November 5 as the sentiment among traders remains bearish.
Aave is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that lets users lend and borrow cryptocurrencies and real-world assets without the hassle of a centralized intermediary. Aave’s deployment on zkSync 2.0 testnet and zkEVM testnet on Polygon is making headlines, as analysts evaluate the impact on the DeFi token’s price.
Also read: Chiliz price up 15% as FIFA World Cup 2022 draws close, here’s what to expect
Aave could arrive on zkSync 2.0 testnet soon
Aave, a leading DeFi protocol that powers lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies and real-world assets for users could deploy on zkSync 2.0 testnet if a new proposal gets voted in. zkSync 2.0 is a zero-knowledge rollup layer-2 network that bundles up transactions and passes them down to Ethereum so they can be written to its ledger.
The current version of zkSync 2.0 solves the needs of most applications on Ethereum. It is expected to provide developers with a design space to experiment with applications not possible on Ethereum today.
The proposal was put forward by Franklin DAO, previously Penn DAO, an off-campus web3 organization of University of Pennsylvania students. The proposal is presented in partnership with Matter Labs and the objective is to expand the cross-chain experience of Aave V3.
Aave v3 deployment on zkSync 2.0 testnet
Once the decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity requirements are met, a snapshot will be submitted to zkSync V2 testnet as next steps. In the second week of October, Aave announced its deployment on Polygon’s zkEVM testnet, alongside DeFi protocol Uniswap. Typically, an expansion of Aave’s cross-chain capabilities boosts the sentiment among Aave token holders.
Aave price could continue to decline
Analysts evaluating the Aave price trend, predict a decline in AAVE till November 5. The sentiment among Aave holders is currently bearish, unless there is a shift in sentiment and increase in on-chain activity, analysts believe AAVE could continue its downtrend.
Ann Mugoiri, crypto analyst evaluated the daily price chart and argued that bears are defining the price movement today. AAVE/USD is correcting after a strong bullish move and the pair is exchanging hands at $86.03 today. Aave yielded 13.4% gains for holders over the past two weeks. Mugoiri argues that the selling pressure has returned and the trend remains bearish as Aave price steadily declines.
Aave/USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
This a near-perfect opportunity to short Terra’s LUNA Classic price to $0.000176
LUNA Classic price has been at the mercy of sellers for quite some time, but that changed on October 30. As buyers stepped up, LUNC exploded higher, but the gains were undone just as quickly, leaving this move as a liquidity run before the altcoin continued to slide lower.
Two reasons why Bitcoin price will provide sidelined buyers an accumulation opportunity at $19,700
Bitcoin price saw a surge in buying pressure between October 25 and 29, which propelled it to set up two distinctive tops. Due to the inherent bearish nature of this structure, BTC is likely to retrace lower and clear the imbalance.
Stablecoin arms race: Everything you need to know about blockchain central banks
Stablecoins are gaining traction in the DeFi community despite the $41 billion implosion of Terra’s LUNC (previously LUNA) and UST. DeFi protocols that have sizable liquidity, automated market makers and lending markets are key to the next generation of stablecoins.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.