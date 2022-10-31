- Ethereum worth more than $2 billion is currently deposited on the ETH blockchain, as the staked pool gets larger, yields are spread thin.
- The surging popularity of Ethereum staking is hurting earning opportunities for stakers.
- Ethereum staking yield is currently on par with 10-year US Treasury note yield that topped 4.2% in 2022.
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million. Analysts believe the spike in volume of staked ETH is bullish for the altcoin’s price.
Also read: Ethereum dominance over Bitcoin draws to close, no more flippening?
Ethereum staked surges 7.5% quarter-on-quarter
Ethereum’s successful transition from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake cryptocurrency consensus mechanism fueled a bullish sentiment among holders. The Merge’s completion resulted in higher confidence among holders and traders in the community and a large volume of Ethereum was staked.
Ethereum worth $2 billion has been staked so far, a 7.5% growth from last quarter. Based on current data from crypto intelligence platform Dune Analytics, upwards of 14 million ETH tokens have been staked on the Ethereum blockchain.
Among ways of generating passive income, staking gained popularity post the Merge. Even for Ethereum holders, the concept of staking became relevant since it has a direct impact on the supply-price dynamics of the altcoin. Staking is expected to create deflationary pressure on Ether, as opposed to mining.
Moreover, the increase in the total volume of ETH locked in Ethereum contracts could push the altcoin’s price up in the long term since supply is one of the fundamental factors in price determination.
Post Merge, the relevance increased as holders joined the network as validators, staking 32 ETH, worth approximately $50,600 on the blockchain. The catch here is that the higher the volume of ETH staked, lower the yield.
Staked Ethereum’s yield is determined by
- Gross Issuance
- Transaction fees generated per day
- Burn rate
- Amount of ETH being staked
Annualized staking yield is calculated as: Annual gross ETH issuance + Annual fees * (1-% of fees burned) /Average ETH staked over the year.
Since average ETH staked over the year is in the denominator, volume of ETH staked and yield have an inverse relationship. This implies, the higher the volume of Ethereum staked, the lower the yield. Ethereum staking yield is currently on par with 10-year US Treasury note. The highest yield of the 10-year US Treasury Note in 2022 is 4.2%.
Ethereum-based passive income opportunities
While staking yield is being spread thin by large number of interested participants and higher volume of ETH staked, there are other opportunities in Ethereum for passive income generation. Automated trading, or trading in Ethereum through a software program that uses a pre-programmed algorithm to buy/sell the asset 24x7 is an interesting opportunity for traders.
Based on data from crypto intelligence platform Santiment, Ethereum price volatility recently hit a monthly high above 50% as the altcoin gainednearly 21% in two weeks. Therefore, automated trading remains a lucrative method to generate passive income from ETH.
Alternatively, lending Ethereum is another popular way for traders to generate passive income. Typically, investors make a profit by lending crypto to borrowers who are willing to pay high interest rates, through centralized or decentralized lending platforms.
On centralized platforms, technicalities like security, data storage, bandwidth usage or authentication are taken care of and investors have the potential to optimize their assets’ yield. Centralized platforms usually have higher interest rates than the decentralized counterparts, however the risk of hacks and data breach is real among DeFi protocols.
Analysts await confirmation of a bullish breakout in Ethereum price
RektCapital, crypto trader and analyst evaluated the ETH/USD price chart and noted that Ethereum price is still challenging the resistance level of $1,587. A close above this level would be a good sign for a breakout in Ethereum. However, until that confirmation is in, Ethereum price could reject $1,587 and dip into local support between $1,300 and $1,450.
ETH/USD price chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Two reasons why Bitcoin price will provide sidelined buyers an accumulation opportunity at $19,700
Bitcoin price saw a surge in buying pressure between October 25 and 29, which propelled it to set up two distinctive tops. Due to the inherent bearish nature of this structure, BTC is likely to retrace lower and clear the imbalance.
5,000 miles apart: Thailand and Hungary to jointly explore blockchain tech
The financial technology associations for Thailand and Hungary have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the introduction of blockchain technology to their respective financial sectors.
Surging popularity of Ethereum staking keeps lid on yields
Over 14 million ether (ETH), worth more than $2 billion, are currently deposited on the Ethereum blockchain, data shows. But as the staked pool gets larger, it also lowers the yield. Ethereum staking appears to be the new favorite way for crypto traders to capture yield.
Stablecoin arms race: Everything you need to know about blockchain central banks
Stablecoins are gaining traction in the DeFi community despite the $41 billion implosion of Terra’s LUNC (previously LUNA) and UST. DeFi protocols that have sizable liquidity, automated market makers and lending markets are key to the next generation of stablecoins.
Bitcoin: Why a $28,000 BTC makes more sense now?
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.