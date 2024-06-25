- Aave price rebounded 10% from support area between $76.50 and $72.55 on Monday and trades up 6% near $92.00 on Tuesday.
- Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows AAVE’s capitulation event on June 22.
- On-chain data shows that AAVE’s daily active address is increasing, signaling greater blockchain usage.
- A daily candlestick close below $72.55 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Aave (AAVE) price surged 10% following a retest of its critical support area on Monday, now trading 6% higher on Tuesday near $92.00. Recent on-chain data indicates a market capitulation event on June 22, alongside a rise in daily active addresses, suggesting bullish momentum in the days ahead
Aave price shows potential for a rally
Aave price found buyers and bounced off 10% from its support area, extending between $76.50 and $72.55, on Monday. This area had previously acted as a crucial support and resistance, coinciding with the weekly support level of $76.83. Currently, AVVE is 6% up in the European session on Tuesday, trading near $92.00.
If this support area holds, Aave price could rally 17% from $92.00 to its previous weekly resistance at $107.50.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from an oversold condition and looking to break above the mean value of 50. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator is below the mean zero level. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective mean levels. This development would provide additional momentum to the ongoing recovery rally.
AAVE/USDT daily chart
On-chain data provider Santiment’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) indicator computes a daily network-level Return On Investment (ROI) based on the coin’s on-chain transaction volume. Simply put, it is used to measure market pain. Strong spikes in a coin’s NPL indicate that its holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit. On the other hand, strong dips imply that the coin’s holders are, on average, realizing losses, suggesting panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
In Aave’s case, the NPL indicator dipped -55,243 and -2.25 million on June 20 and 22, coinciding with a 6.4% price crash. This negative downtick indicates that the holders were, on average, realizing losses.
During this capitulation event, the Aave’s supply on exchanges declined from 3.18 million to 3.15 million in two days. This decrease in supply on exchanges indicates that the investors are moving AAVE tokens to wallets and reducing selling activity, signaling a bullish outlook, which further denotes investor confidence in AAVE.
AAVE Network Realized Profit/Loss and Supply on Exchanges chart
Santiment’s Daily Active Addresses index, which helps track network activity over time, aligns with the bullish outlook noted from a technical perspective. A rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In AAVE’s case, Daily Active Addresses have risen by 26.5% in the last three days. This rise indicates that demand for Aave’s blockchain usage is increasing, which could eventually rally AAVE’s price.
AAVE Daily Active Addresses chart
Even though on-chain metrics and technical analysis point to a bullish outlook, if Aave's price makes a daily candlestick close below $72.55, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by creating a lower low on the daily chart. This development could see AAVE's price crash by 16% to retest its daily low of $61.06 from October 17, 2023.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin may be set for a price rebound amid alleged Trump's plan to speak at Bitcoin convention
Bitcoin's price dropped below the $60K level briefly on Monday following news of defunct exchange Mt Gox beginning to pay its creditors in July. However, Santiment data reveals that the recent spike in social volume of the phrase "bottom" could signal a potential price rebound for Bitcoin based on historical trends.
Solana down 15% in past seven days amid claims of alleged SOL investigation
Solana holders and crypto analysts on X slammed influencer Crypto Bitlord behind the X handle @crypto_bitlord7 for his hot take on Solana and an alleged investigation. The analyst said that the alleged investigation has been brewing for “some weeks now,” and the crypto community on X heavily critiqued the influencer.
Ethereum whales increase their holdings following recent price decline
Ethereum's price (ETH) is down nearly 6% on Monday after Mt. Gox announced it would begin repaying creditors their Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. However, ETH whales have pounced on the price decline as an opportunity to purchase ETH before the arrival of spot Ethereum ETFs.
SHIB whale sells amid controversy surrounding WATER meme coin and singer Jason Derulo
SHIB whales could be selling as the Dogecoin competitor has not seen sustained price growth in the past three months. WATER token might be facing selling pressure from increased insider activity. Jason Derulo accused of promoting crypto pump-and-dump scams by analyst.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.