- AAVE price faces rejection at the weekly resistance level of $107.50, break above it signals a bullish move.
- Lookonchain data shows that whales have accumulated 58,848 AAVE tokens worth $6.47 million in the past two days.
- AAVE's Development Activity is rising, and Supply on Exchange is decreasing, suggesting a bullish outlook.
- A daily candlestick close below $85.75 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
AAVE (AAVE) price faces rejection by the weekly resistance level at $107.50, as of Thursday trades slightly lower by 2.2% at $105.27. On-chain data suggest that AAVE's Development Activity is rising, and Supply on Exchange is decreasing, suggesting a bullish outlook.
Additionally, Lookonchain data shows that whales have significantly increased their holdings of AAVE tokens over the past two days. Notable transactions include address 0x9af4 purchasing $1.23 million worth of AAVE, address 0x790c acquiring $2.38 million worth and depositing it into the AAVE protocol, and address 0xd7c5 acquiring $2.83 million worth.
Whales accumulated 58,848 $AAVE($6.47M) in the past 2 days!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 31, 2024
0x9af4 withdrew 11,185 $AAVE($1.23M) from #Binance 3 hours ago.https://t.co/Ll2BX1i7Zi
0x790c withdrew 21,619 $AAVE($2.38M) from #Binance 14 hours ago and deposited it into #Aave.https://t.co/xf0hDMnl3p
0xd7c5… pic.twitter.com/HZPhPHKRay
AAVE price looks promising
AAVE price faces a rejection by the weekly resistance level at $107.50, which roughly coincides with the 50% price retracement level at $112.02 drawn from a swing high of $154.06 on March 13 to a swing low of $69.99 on July 5, making this level a key resistance zone.
As of Thursday, AAVE retraces and trades slightly lower by 2.2% at $105.27.
If AAVE continues to retrace, it could find support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), hovering at $95.76. This level roughly coincides with the bullish order block area extending between $92.78 and $89.27 and the ascending trendline drawn from July 5, thus making it a key support zone.
If AAVE bounces off from $92.78, it could rally 15.5% to retest its weekly resistance at $107.50.
This bullish outlook is reinforced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart, comfortably above their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, signaling strong bullish momentum.
If AAVE closes above the $112.02 level, it could extend an additional 18% rally to retest its April 11 high of $132.57.
AAVE/USDT daily chart
Santiment's Exchange Flow balance for AAVE shows the net movement of tokens into and out of exchange wallets. A positive value indicates more AAVE entered than exited, suggesting selling pressure from investors. Conversely, a negative value indicates more AAVE left the exchange than entered, indicating less selling pressure from investors.
In AAVE's case, the Exchange Flow balance has slumped from 5,723 to -29,636 this Wednesday. This negative uptick indicates increased buying activity among investors.
During this event, the AAVE Supply on Exchanges declined by 2% in one day, suggesting less selling pressure from investors. This is a bullish development, further denoting investor confidence in AAVE.
AAVE Exchange Flow Balance and Supply of Exchanges chart
Santiment's Development Activity Index shows project development activity over time based on several pure development-related events in the project's public GitHub repository.
In AAVE's case, the index sharply rose from 9 on July 28 to 14.5 on July 31. This trend has been rising since July 24 and implies that the AAVE developing activity is high, which adds further credence to the bullish outlook.
AAVE Development Activity chart
Even though on-chain metrics and technical analysis point to a bullish outlook, if AAVE's price makes a daily candlestick close below $85.75, the bullish thesis would be invalidated by creating a lower low on the daily chart. This development could see AAVE's price decline by 11% to retest its weekly support at $76.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin declines after Fed holds rates steady
The Federal Reserve announced it would leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%, according to market expectations. The news led to Bitcoin and the crypto market experiencing a slight downturn. However, most market participants expect the SEC to cut rates as Q3 approaches a close.
Ethereum Foundation sheds holdings after ETH ETFs record net inflows
BlackRock's iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) charged ETH ETFs to witness their first day of net inflow since the positive flows on launch day after recording $118 million in inflows, offsetting outflows from Grayscale's Ethereum Trust (ETHE).
Why investors need to be careful about celebrity meme coins after SWEENEY token scam
On-chain investigator ZachXBT drew attention to a recent celebrity meme coin scam involving the recent hacking of actress Sydney Sweeney's X account and the launch of the SWEENEY token.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.