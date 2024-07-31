- US Spot Bitcoin ETF experienced inflows of 2,129 BTC worth $140.33 million.
- A whale withdrew 1,300 BTC valued at $85.56 million from Binance on Wednesday.
- Lookonchain shows that Mt. Gox transferred 47,229 BTC valued at $3.13 billion to three unknown wallets on Wednesday.
- Tron Founder Justin Sun advocates for China to adopt Bitcoin in his X post.
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilizes around $66,000 on Wednesday after missing a close above $70,000 on Monday. Lookonchain reported that US Spot ETFs received inflows of 2,129 BTC worth $140.33 million, a whale acquired 1,300 BTC valued at $85.56 million from Binance, and Mt. Gox continued its creditor payments by transferring 47,229 BTC worth $3.13 billion to three unknown wallets. Additionally, Tron Founder Justin Sun urged China to adopt Bitcoin in post in X (formerly Twitter).
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin drops as Mt. Gox moved 47,229 BTC
- According to Lookonchain a whale, "12QVsf" withdrew 1,300 BTC valued at $85.56 million from Binance on Wednesday, totaling 5,800 BTC worth $387.88 million withdrawn from the exchange over the past two days.
Whale"12QVsf" withdrew 1,300 $BTC($85.56M) from #Binance again in the past 30 minutes!— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 31, 2024
The whale has withdrawn 5,800 $BTC($387.88M) from #Binance in the past 2 days!
Address:
12QVsfAFv5RsHuqx4i9WsNGJPeiYLoN2qohttps://t.co/W3vpJUThry pic.twitter.com/K4mpBjQaZS
- Lookonchain reveals that Mt. Gox transferred 47,229 BTC valued at $3.13 billion to three unknown wallets on Wednesday, adding to the 61,559 BTC worth $3.89 billion it has moved since July 5 to exchanges like Bitstamp, Kraken, Bitbank, and SBI VC Trade for repayment. With Mt. Gox currently holding $5.23 billion in Bitcoin, these ongoing transfers are likely fueling FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) among traders, which may be contributing to Bitcoin's recent price decline.
Mt. Gox moved 47,229 $BTC($3.13B) to 3 unknown wallets again in the past 3 hours!#MtGox has moved 61,559 $BTC($3.89B) to #Bitstamp, #Kraken, #Bitbank, and SBI VC Trade for repayment since July 5.https://t.co/f2q66eQNuk pic.twitter.com/3G1tp47rav— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 31, 2024
- On Tuesday, US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced inflows of 2,129 BTC worth $140.33 million.Monitoring these ETFs' net flow data is crucial for understanding market dynamics and investor sentiment.
July 30 Update:— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 30, 2024
9 #Bitcoin ETFs
NetFlow: +2,129 $BTC(+140.33M)#iShares(Blackrock) inflows 3,051 $BTC($201.04M) and currently holds 341,521 $BTC($22.51B).
9 #Ethereum ETFs
NetFlow: -66,352 $ETH(-$219.63M)#Grayscale(ETHE) outflows 109,285 $ETH($361.73M) and currently holds… pic.twitter.com/Ly5gNMoii6
- Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, posted on his X handle, "China also needs to step up. Since President Trump pushed for Bitcoin, U.S. policies have warmed. China should make further progress in this area. Competition between China and the U.S. in Bitcoin policy will benefit the entire industry."
China also needs to step up. Since President Trump pushed for Bitcoin, U.S. policies have warmed. China should make further progress in this area. Competition between China and the U.S. in Bitcoin policy will benefit the entire industry.— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) July 28, 2024
Technical analysis: BTC price retraces to daily support level
Bitcoin price faced rejection at the weekly resistance level of $69,648 on Monday and retraced roughly 1% on Tuesday. At the time of writing, BTC trades slightly higher by 0.19% at $66,296.
If BTC continues to retrace, it could find support at the daily level of $64,913. If this support holds, BTC could rise 10% to retest its June 7 high of $71,997.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators are trading above their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. This robust momentum signals a strong bullish sentiment in the market.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, a close below $62,736 and a break below an ascending trendline drawn from July lows would change the market structure from bullish to bearish by forming a lower low on the daily timeframe. Such a scenario might precipitate a 10% crash in Bitcoin's price to retest its July 12 low of $56,405.
