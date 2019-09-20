- The fund is an institutional-grade, single-asset passive tracker of Bitcoin.
- Asian investors who seek Bitcoin exposure but can’t invest in Grayscale’s Trusts can use the Liberty Fund.
CMCC Global is one of Asia’s first venture capital companies that focus on blockchain technology. According to a recent press release, the firm is soon launching the Liberty Bitcoin Fund. This is an institutional-grade, “single-asset passive tracker of Bitcoin (BTC) for accredited investors.” The funds will be custodied by ANXONE Custody, “a best-in-class proprietary digital asset safekeeping solution with insured wallets.”
Kevin Rooke, an industry analyst, noted that this is the first time Asian institutional investors have a regulated, bona fide Bitcoin fund. The project is targeted towards Asian institutions that can’t invest in Grayscale’s Trusts but seek Bitcoin exposure.
Bloomberg, citing data from TokenAnalyst, confirmed that fewer merchants had been involved in this rally compared to 2017. It was found that the number of unique addresses sending Bitcoin to popular platforms like Binance and BitMEX has reduced.
Sid Shekhar, the co-founder of TokenAnalyst, said:
[The low number of incoming transactions suggests a] lack of retail interest in general currently in crypto. If we go by the ‘Bitcoin as safe haven in times of recession’ narrative, the number of new users/buyers should actually be increasing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD settles above $9,800, vulnerable to new losses
Bitcoin (BTC) managed to recover above $9,800 after a bloody crash towards $9.600 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the first digital asset is changing hands at $9,860, down 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD stays above $200.00, bulls don't give up
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $22.4 billion hit $217.60 on Wednesday. While the coin has retreated to $207.50 by the time of writing, the overall sentiments remain bullish as the coin stays above a critical $200.00.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats back within the short-term channel
Litecoin has retraced from Wednesday's high of $79.15 to trade at $74.37 by the time of writing. The fifth-largest coin with the current market value of $4.7 billion has lost nearly 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and decreased by 4.5% since the beginning of the day.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoim settles at new lows, altcoins deep in red
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red today as Bitcoin and major altcoins - with some notable exceptions - are falling down rapidly. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $263 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.