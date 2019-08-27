300 million Telegram users to directly trade cryptos courtesy of Button Wallet

Button Wallet launched a testing platform for the service on the Telegram Open Network (TON).

Button Wallet’s Rachael McCrary believes that fear is hindering cryptocurrency adoption.

Button Wallet is preparing to bring cryptocurrency buying and selling closer to people across the world. Over 300 million users on Telegram, a leading social media platform will have access to peer-to-peer digital asset services.

On August 26, Button Wallet launched a testing platform for the service on the Telegram Open Network (TON). To make it attractive, the firm is giving away some few Gram tokens. The co-founder and the CEO of the company Alex Safonov commented:

“Cryptos biggest obstacle is mass adoption and what we’ve created will help people comfortable with trading cryptocurrency without using real money.”

Safonov continued:

“Our goal is to give people an avenue to participate in peer-to-peer transactions without risks on one of the largest messenger platforms, Telegram. This will help teach consumers the ins and outs of how the messenger banking ecosystem works, creating consumer confidence and furthering mass-market adoption of digital assets.”

The chief operating office at Button Wallet Rachael McCrary believes that fear is hindering cryptocurrency adoption. The people in fear need to be given platforms where they can “practice performing transactions” to help them defeat the fear towards cryptocurrencies.