- According to Chainalysis, 2022 might surpass the total losses of 2021, which amounted to more than $3.2 billion.
- Cross Chain bridges are the biggest targets this year, with the same accounting for 64% of the total losses this year.
- Recently, Mango DAO was hacked for $100 million, and its hacker is now being offered $47 million to return the stolen amount and gain immunity.
The crypto space, just like the broader markets, has seen its barrage of security flaws and loopholes, which some people continue to exploit even after 14 years since its inception. In fact, over the last couple of months, the intensity has increased to the point where the year 2022 might receive the crown for the most losses.
More hacks are on the way
According to an analysis by Chainalysis, the month of October has become the biggest month ever in terms of hacking. In just the last two weeks, over $718 million have been stolen from 11 different hacks, as many as 4 of them taking place on the same day on October 13.
Monthly losses of 2022
With two more weeks yet to go, October might singlehandedly set new records for most losses in a year. Last year, the crypto market faced about $3.2 billion worth of hacks over the period of 12 months. 2022 has already crossed $3 billion in losses in just ten months and, at this rate, will most certainly cross 2021’s losses before the year ends.
Yearly losses over the last seven years
Interestingly, the focus of the hackers has shifted more to DeFi recently since that is the most booming market, with its own set of flaws. DeFi protocols are still in their infancy and will take time to achieve perfection, where security breaches become a thing of the past.
Within DeFi, too, a particular area is being targeted. As explained by Chainalysis,
“Cross-chain bridges remain a major target for hackers, with 3 bridges breached this month and nearly $600 million stolen, accounting for 82% of losses this month and 64% of losses all year.”
The most recent hack on the Mango Markets Solana DeFi exchange stands as a testament to these figures.
Mango DAO makes an offer
Earlier this Tuesday, the Mango Markets experienced an exploit where the hacker managed to steal more than $100 million.
Now on Friday, Mango DAO has come up with a proposal where the hacker has been asked to return $67 million worth of tokens and keep $47 million in exchange. Mango DAO also assured that no charges would be pressed against the hacker if they cooperate and accept this offer.
Whether or not the hacker will give up $67 million is yet to be known.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.