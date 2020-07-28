- Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert has predicted that there will be publicly-traded blockchain firms in 2020.
- Cryptocurrency companies might be part of this year’s boom of SPAC IPOs, added Silbert.
- SPACs are shell companies that raise money from IPO investors to invest in operating businesses later.
Barry Silbert, the CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCC), has predicted that there will be publicly-traded cryptocurrency companies in 2020. He said that special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been approaching him with merger pitches in a recent tweet.
SPAC pitches coming my way from every direction. Methinks we’re going to have some publicly traded crypto companies this year...— Barry Silbert (@barrysilbert) July 25, 2020
SPACs are shell companies that raise money from IPO investors to invest in operating businesses later. While going through the usual IPO can take months, going public through a SPAC IPO is possible within just a few weeks.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had made a similar prediction at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. He claimed that there would be IPOs in the blockchain space and Ripple would lead that trend.
In the next 12 months, you’ll see IPOs in the crypto/blockchain space. We’re not going to be the first and we’re not going to be the last, but I expect us to be on the leading side… it’s a natural evolution for our company.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Wild volatility swings continue as bulls cross $11,200 and aim for $12,000
BTC/USD bulls continued their dominance of the market as the price went up further from $11,046 to $11,245. The daily confluence detector has one strong ...
ETH/USD rally unstoppable after braking a 12-month downtrend
Ethereum is solely in the hands of the bulls. This follows an impressive price action since last week. The weekend session was particularly yielding for Ethereum as it catapulted ETH/USD above $300.
ADA/USD bears remain in control of the market following $0.1482 rejection
ADA/USD is currently priced at $0.138 as the bears retain control over the market. This Monday, the price encountered resistance at the $0.1482 and fell down. The MACD shows sustained bullish ...
Dash Market Update: DASH/USD rises by 8.8% over the last four days
The Dash Core Group has recently announced that it plans to release another update for the Dash platform by the end of August. According to the company, this is the third release in its newly ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.