Notes/Observations
- Euro Zone Jan Retail Sales registers its largest declines since last April
- Global yields find a reprieve after recent rise but continuation of upward trend to weigh on global risk sentiment
- US Senate prepared to take up $1.9T COVID relief bill; markets perceive bill to boost economic growth and inflation
Asia:
- South Korea Feb CPI data saw the annual pact at a 1-year high (M/M: 0.5% v 0.4%e); Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.0%e)
- South Korea Q4 Final GDP revised higher (Q/Q: 1.2% v 1.1%e; Y/Y: -1.2% v -1.4%e)
- Japan 30-year JGB auction has lowest bid-to-cover since 2016
- Chinese Premier Li due to issue China’s 2021 work report on Friday, March 5th
- China Securities Journal: China Market rates unlikely to have surges in short term; market rates might rise in Q2 amid an acceleration in gov't bond sales
Coronavirus:
- Total global cases 115.2M (+0.4% d/d); total deaths: 2.56M (+0.4% d/d)
Europe:
- German Chancellor Merkel confirmed reached agreement with state leaders on a five stage plan to ease COVID restrictions
Americas:
- Fed’s Harker (non-voter) stated that was not looking at a rate increase any time in 2022; if a rate hike happened it might be toward end of 2023
- Fed's Evans (dove, voter): looking for 2021 to deliver a strong economic rebound; there was still quite a gap on employment. Did not expect we will need to change duration of bond buys
- Senate prepared to take up $1.9T COVID relief bill. Republicans said to be demanding a full reading of the 600 page relief package
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 -0.71% at 410.30, FTSE -1.05% at 6,605.65, DAX -0.54% at 14,004.60, CAC-40 -0.36% at 5,809.21, IBEX-35 -0.22% at 8,311.00, FTSE MIB -0.69% at 22,888.50, SMI -0.52% at 10,715.50, S&P 500 Futures -0.51%]
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and stayed under pressure through the session; sectors among the few trading higher are utilities and consumer discretionary; materials and technology sectors are leading to the downside; Siemens Energy to be promoted to DAX, replacing Beiersdorf, effective March 22; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Costco, Gap and Broadcom
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Aviva [AV.UK] +2% (divestment), Lufthansa [LHA.DE] -1.5% (earnings), Vivendi [VIV.FR] -3% (earnings)
- Healthcare: Merck [MRK.DE] +2% (earnings)
- Industrials: CRH PLC [CRH.UK] +1% (earnings), Henkel [HEN.DE] -1% (earnings), Thales [HO.FR] -1.5% (earnings)
Speakers
- ECB's Knot (Netherlands) stated at could be optimistic on recovery in H2 and added that higher yields reflected this cautious optimism
- ECB's Centeno (Portugal) stated that trade was almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Noted that the recovery was quite uneven across sectors
- Malaysia Central bank (BNM) Policy Statement reiterated stance that monetary policy was appropriate and would to use policy levers as appropriate. Re-imposing virus curbs to affect growth in Q1. Growth was projected to improve from Q2 but downside risks remained. Headline inflation anticipated to temporarily spike in Q2
- Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Dep Robinson: Fiscal stance in 2021 to support economic activity; rebound to pick up in mid-2021
- France, Britain and Germany said not planning to submit draft resolution to IAEA Board to criticize Iran
- IAEA chief Grossi: Planning technical discussions with Iran in April
Currencies/Fixed Income
- USD was on firmer footing despite a reprieve in the recent yield rise. Dealers cited the prospect of increased US fiscal stimulus as a factor as it would likely raise inflation expectations. The USD saw some safe-haven demand over the past 24 hours as a renewed selloff in US Treasuries weighed on the global risk sentiment.
- EUR/USD remained in the lower quarter of its recent quarterly trading range. Pair at 1.2030 with the 1.20 level again remaining key psychological support.
- GBP/USD at 1.3930 in the aftermath of Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak budget speech on Wed.
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands Feb CPI M/M: +0.9% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.6% prior
- (NL) Netherlands Feb CPI EU Harmonized M/M: +1.2% v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.6% prior
- (Malaysia Central Bank (BNM) left the Overnight Policy Rate unchanged at 1.75% (as expected)
- (DK) Denmark Jan Gross Unemployment Rate: 4.0% v 4.4% prior; Unemployment Rate (seasonally Adj): 4.0% v 3.9% prior
- (HU) Hungary Jan Retail Sales Y/Y: -1.8% v -2.5%e
- (HU) Hungary Dec Final Trade Balance: €0.4B v €0.3B prior
- (DE) Germany Feb Construction PMI: 41.0 v 46.6 prior
- (UK) Feb New Car Registrations Y/Y: -35.5% v -39.5% prior
- (IS) Iceland Feb Preliminary Trade Balance (ISK): -12.0B v -4.8B prior
- (UK) Feb Construction PMI: 53.3 v 51.0e (moved back into expansion)
- (EU) Euro Zone Jan Unemployment Rate: 8.1% v 8.3%e
- (EU) Euro Zone Jan Retail Sales M/M: -5.9% v -1.4%e; Y/Y: -6.4% v -1.2%e
- (BE) Belgium Jan Unemployment Rate: 5.6% v 5.8% prior
Fixed income Issuance
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.45B vs. €5.0-6.0B indicated range in 2026, 2028, 2031 and 2035 bonds
- Sold €1.12B in 0.0% Jan 2026 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: -0.250% v -0.360% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.40x v 2.39x prior
- Sold €1.17B in 1.40% July 2028 SPGB bonds; Avg yield: 0.024% v 0.047% prior, Bid-to-cover: 2.20x v 2.38x prior
- Sold €1.87B in 0.10% Apr 2031 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 0.351% v 0.271% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.59x v 2.12 prior
- Sold €1.29B in 1.85% July 2035 SPGB bonds; Avg Yield: 0.663% v 0.366% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.38x v 1.30x prior
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €731M vs. €0.5-1.0B indicated range in 1.00% Nov 2030 inflation linked bonds (SPGBi); Real Yield: -0.889% v -0.784% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.39x v 1.74x prior
- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €10.999B vs. €10.0-11.0B indicated range in 2030, 2040 and 2052 Bonds
- Sold €6.272B in 0.00% Nov 2030 Oat; Avg Yield: -0.07% v -0.25% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.05x v 2.19x prior (Feb 4th 2021)
- Sold €2.344B in 0.50% May 2040 Oat; Avg Yield: 0.43% v 0.10% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.30x v 2.01x prior (Jan 7th 2021)
- Sold €2.383B in 0.75% May 2052 Oat; Avg Yield: 0.72% v 0.50% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.10x v 2.21x prior
- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK1.25B vs. SEK1.25B indicated in 2026 and 2030 inflation linked bonds
- (UK) DMO sold £2.75B in 0.25% July 2031 Gilts; Avg Yield: 0.868% v 0.441% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.75x v 2.95x prior; Tail: 0.2bps v 0.1bps prior
Looking Ahead
- OPEC+ Ministers meeting
- 05:10 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell HUF55B in 5-year, 10-year and 20-year bonds
- 05:50 (HU) Hungary Central Bank One-Week Deposit Rate tender
- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Jan Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v 1.1% prior;
Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v 1.7% prior
- 06:00 (RO) Romania to sell RON400M in 4.25% 2023 Bonds
- 06:30 (TR) Turkey Feb Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER): No est v 66.28 prior
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing
- 07:00 (UR) Ukraine Central Bank (NBU) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rate unchanged at 6.00%
- 07:30 (UK) Feb Challenger Job Cuts: No est v +79.6K prior; Y/Y: No est v 17.4% prior
- 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Feb 26th: No est v $585.7B prior
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index
- 08:30 (US) Q4 Final Nonfarm Productivity: -4.7%e v -4.8% prior; Unit Labor Costs: 6.6%e v 6.8% prior
- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 755Ke v 730K prior; Continuing Claims: 4.30Me v 4.419M prior
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q4 Labor Productivity Q/Q: -1.9%e v -10.3% prior
- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales
- 10:00 (US) Jan Factory Orders: 2.1%e v 1.1% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v 1.4% prior
- 10:00 (US) Jan Final Durable Goods Orders: 3.4%e v 3.4% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): 1.4%e v 1.4% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.5% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 2.1% prelim
- 10:00 (CO) Colombia Jan Exports: $2.7Be v $3.0B prior
- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories
- 10:30 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Skingsley participates in panel discussion
- 11:30 (TR) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-WeekBills
- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell C$5.0B in 0.5% 2030 Bonds
- 12:05 (US) Fed Chair Powell on US Economy
- 14:00 (AR) Argentina Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 4.9% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: No est v 27.4% prior
- 16:30 (AU) Australia Feb Performance of Services Index: No est v 54.3 prior
- 16:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Volume of All Buildings Q/Q: 3.0%e v 34.6% prior
- 19:00 (AU) Australia to sell A$1.0B in 1.5% 2031 Bonds
- 20:00 (PH) Philippines Feb CPI Y/Y: 4.7%e v 4.2% prior
- 20:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation; to buy 1~3 Years; 3~5 Years; 5~10 Years
- 21:35 (CN) China to sell CNY20B in 3-month and 5-month Bills
- 22:00 (ID) Indonesia Feb Foreign Reserves: No est v $138.0B prior
- 22:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills
- 22:30 (TH) Thailand Feb CPI M/M: 0.1%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: -0.2%e v -0.3% prior; CPI Core Y/Y: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior
- 22:35 (JP) Japan to sell 30-Year JGB Bonds
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).