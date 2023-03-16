WTI oil futures collapsed to a 15-month low of 65.68 on Wednesday after breaking the four-month-old range below the 72.65 floor.
The price, however, managed to close around the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 rally at 68.35, increasing the odds for an upside correction or some stabilization as the RSI and the Stochastic oscillator hover near oversold levels. Yet, the decline in the indicators has not ceased yet, suggesting the downside pressures may dominate for a bit longer before the market switches to recovery mode. Meanwhile, the negative slope in the 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) is promoting the resumption of the bearish trend.
Should the price close below the 68.35 base, the sell-off could speed up towards the lower boundary of the bearish channel seen around 61.80. A continuation lower could halt near the March 2021 floor of 57.30, while a steeper decline could reach the former resistance of 53.80.
Alternatively, a bullish correction could initially pause near the 70.00 psychological mark, where the price almost bottomed in December. A successful move higher may attempt to re-enter the previous range above 72.65, with the 20- and 50-day EMAs likely coming next on the radar ahead of the key 80.75 bar.
In brief, the short-term bias for WTI oil futures points to more downside, though with the market trading within oversold waters, the ongoing sell-off might be nearing a bottom.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0600 after ECB event
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and retreated below 1.0600 on Thursday. Despite the ECB's 50 bps rate hike, the Euro is struggling to gather strength after ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that they monitor financial conditions closely.
GBP/USD rebound from 1.2030 as USD struggles to hold its ground
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2050 in the early American session before staging a modest rebound. The US Dollar is struggling to stay resilient against its rivals as Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the ECB's policy announcements.
Gold climbs above $1,930 as US yields stretch lower
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced above $1,930 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.4% after the ECB's policy announcements, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
SEC and CFTC at loggerheads over crypto jurisdictional rights
Whether a cryptocurrency is a ‘security’ or a ‘commodity’ is under debate amongst different regulatory bodies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) thinks that all Proof-of-Stake tokens and digital assets should be treated as securities.
Credit Suisse Crisis: CS rallies 8% on 50 billion CHF lifeline from Swiss central bank
CS stock rallied 8.3% to $2.34 early Thursday after the Swiss investment bank announced it could borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $54 billion) from the SNB.