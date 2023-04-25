On Friday we see the 1st Bank of Japan policy meeting for the newly appointed Governor Ueda. There is a case building that there will be a lifting of the ultra-low policy that has been in place since the early 2000s. This low-interest policy approach aimed to stimulate economic growth and maintain price stability. More recently the BOJ has implemented various additional measures to stimulate the economy including Quantitative easing and yield curve control, intending to keep long-term interest rates close to zero.
More recent data out of Japan show signs of more continued price pressures. The most recent CPI reads out of Japan put the current rate at 3.2%. Comfortably above the 2.0% target. Ueda has been vocal since taking office that “now is not the time to lift the policy restraints”. He has all but dismissed the persistent wage growth as a cyclical pressure and not necessarily sustainable. So I believe that he will not want to lose face or credibility by making any significant changes at his first meeting. However, he may well set out more hawkish rhetoric for the meetings to come. Undoubtedly these price pressures are building and they will likely have to move later in the year. I am also conscious, however, of a more recent comment where he indicated that a move is best delivered with the 'element of surprise'. 'When the market is not expecting it'. This makes the meeting this Friday very ‘live’ and could really go either way.
On the technicals, the JPY continues to look weak. The USD, measured by the DXY, has declined 5 weeks out of the last 6 shedding almost 3%. The USDJPY has gained approximately 3% in the same time period. So putting that into perspective, the JPY has declined against a declining USD, indicating a substantially weaker JPY. If Ueda sits on the fence this week, as expected, the JPY will continue to struggle. Traders looking for an edge should look to buy the stronger currencies and sell the weaker. The EUR and CHF are both outperforming the basket of 8 (see momentum meter chart below).
The information provided in these commentaries is for education purposes only and should not be confused with investment advice. Trading foreign exchange or CFD’s on margin carries a high level of risk and might not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or CFD’s you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience and risk appetite . The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1000 as USD recovery gains momentum
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.1000 in the American session on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment following the weak consumer sentiment data helps the US Dollar gather further recovery momentum and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD tests 1.2400 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to the 1.2400 area on Tuesday. The souring market mood on disappointing consumer confidence data from the US provides a boost to the US Dollar, forcing GBP/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Demand for safety maintains XAU/USD near $2,000 Premium
Financial markets turned risk-averse on Tuesday, helping the US Dollar to advance throughout the European session, to later extend gains after Wall Street’s opening. Still, Gold also found demand amid the dismal mood, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,990 a troy ounce, after posting an intraday low of $1,976.10.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Microsoft’s AI boost to fade?
The recent excitement surrounding AI has resulted in some significant upside for Microsoft over the last few weeks. However, with earnings due out tomorrow is Microsoft in for an earnings shock?