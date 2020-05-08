Why are Wall Street and Main Street going in different directions? Ipek Ozkardeskaya, the Senior Analyst at Swissquote, provides convincing explanations and talks about what is next. In a wide-ranging interview with Yohay Elam, she touches on underpriced risks, critical dates to circle on the trading calendar, why gold has lost its shine, technical indicators to watch, and lots more.
EUR/USD holds onto range after Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0840, stabilizing after a choppy reaction to US Non-Farm Payrolls, which showed over 20 million jobs lost in April and the unemployment rate jumping to 14.7%
GBP/USD bounces above 1.24 ahead of lockdown decision
GBP/USD jumped above 1.24 as markets reposition ahead of the weekend. PM Johnson will announce his decision on extending the lockdown on Sunday. The US reported over 20 million job losses in April, yet markets mostly shrugged it off.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1720/oz after NFP
Gold is consolidating the bullish recovery started mid-March as the market trades above the 1690/1700 support zone and above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. NFP for April is less dramatic than forecast by analysts.
Why markets are up, risks that are underpriced, indicators to watch – Interview with Ipek Ozkardeskaya
WTI consolidates recovery gains below $25 ahead of US data
The WTI (June futures on Nymex) recovery following Thursday’s slump lost legs just shy of the 25 handle in early Europe, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the key US macro events.