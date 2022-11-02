The gold market enters trading for the month of November on a losing streak. Can bulls finally turn things around?
Their first test will be to defend the line of support established from the September and October lows. Although the gold market registered a seventh consecutive monthly decline in October – marking its worst string of monthly losses in 50 years – daily prices didn't actually break down to new lows for the year.
Despite another losing month, downside selling pressure appears to be fizzling out. Gold prices have been consolidating within a narrowing range over the past several weeks and have even popped above the downtrend line today (November 1).
A decisive breakout above the consolidation range under $1,750 would carry bullish implications heading toward year end, while a violation of support at $1,600/oz could trigger another wave of selling.
Gold bulls might find some encouragement in the silver market, which is showing some relative strength. Silver’s consolidation pattern, unlike gold’s, shows an uptrending support line.
As long as silver continues to trade above its low from late August, it will continue to show a positive divergence versus gold. When silver leads, that generally a bullish a sign for the precious metals space.
Of course, the silver market still has some work to do in order to establish a meaningful uptrend. For now, it remains rangebound with a slight bias to the upside. A strong close above $21 would point to a new uptrend.
The primary fundamental impediment to higher metals prices is the lack of any respite from Federal Reserve rate hikes. The Fed has embarked on its most aggressive tightening campaign in decades. And as of yet, Fed policymakers haven’t signaled that they intend to let up.
They will convene on Wednesday to announce their latest decision. Markets have already priced in yet another outsized 0.75% bump in interest rates.
Given the magnitude of the rate increases and corresponding rise in the U.S. dollar’s foreign exchange rate, gold and silver markets could have gone down a lot more in 2022 than they actually have. An investment in gold at the beginning of the year has gone on to perform better than an allocation to long-term bonds or a stock market index fund (despite the big October rally in equities).
The precious metals markets have still performed disappointingly to bulls who had high expectations given the 1970s-style outbreak of inflation running through the economy.
Inflation is proving to be persistent. The Fed’s willingness to fight it may prove to be transitory.
Regardless of the outcome of the upcoming election, central bankers aren’t likely to find much political support for additional rate hikes. The government faces a massive surge in borrowing costs on a record-high $31 trillion debt load while the economy faces a potentially devastating housing-led recession in 2023.
Whether political or economic factors finally force the Fed to throw in the towel, the rate hikes will eventually come to an end. Policymakers may declare some sort of victory over inflation, but they won’t be able to undo the damage they have already caused.
Costs of living won’t come back down to pre-2020 levels. They will keep rising as the purchasing power of the currency keeps declining.
Currency debasement is a permanent feature of our fiat monetary system. The only thing that varies is the rate of debasement.
Even if the Fed somehow gets the “official” inflation rate down to its 2% target, that will come on top of the recent spate of above-target (8%-10%) inflation.
Over time, gold prices respond inversely to the cumulative destruction of the U.S. dollar’s purchasing power. Given the extent of the recent and ongoing decline in the Federal Reserve note’s real value, gold – and silver as well – may soon have a lot of catching up to do.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh weekly lows in the Fed’s aftermath
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD nears 0.9800 following Fed-inspired upsurge
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold slumps below $1,640 in dramatic turnaround
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
Ethereum: Whales-led volatility aims to separate traders from investors
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell pivot? Not so fast, why this looks like a dollar buying opportunity Premium
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.