The Fed minutes recognises that the risk of a US recession next year is almost ‘as likely as the base case’. This revelation sent the USD sharply lower on Wednesday and will put acute focus on the US PCE print next week. The week started rather subdued with the lack of any major catalyst expected and going forward the main market focus remains on whether the Fed will pivot or not and, if so, when? In other news, the RBNZ stepped up its fight against inflation significantly raising its terminal rate projections.
Other key events from the past week
USD: US PMIs, Nov 23: US PMIs for services and manufacturing both printed below the market’s minimum expectations showing weakening US sentiment. Will it change the Fed’s mind? Unlikely, but it moved the USD quickly lower.
NZD: RBNZ hikes by 75bps, Nov 24: The RBNZ rate hike was as expected, but the committee also discussed a 100bps hike and raising the terminal rate to 5.5% for Q3 2023. This was a decidedly more hawkish tilt from the RBNZ.
USD: FOMC Minutes, Nov 24: US Markets paused for US Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday, but the Wednesday minutes showed the Fed anticipate a US recession next year which led to further USD selling and XAUUSD buying.
Key events for the coming week
USD: Fed’s preferred inflation measure, Dec 01: At 13:30 UK time the core PCE print is released with expectations of a 4.9% y/y print. However, if we see a larger than expected print watch out for potentially sharp falls in US stocks.
Stronger seasonals approach for copper: Could improving sentiment for China support copper prices?
S&P500: US Labour data, Dec 02: Will the US Non-Farm Payrolls start to show significant signs of a slowdown in the US jobs market? If the market sees a very disappointing number then watch out for potential further USD weakness.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar gathers strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to push lower. Trading volumes are likely to remain thin on Black Friday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2050 amid souring market mood
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2050 on Friday. Renewed concerns over China imposing strict coronavirus restrictions weigh on risk sentiment ahead of the weekend, helping the US Dollar find demand as a safe haven.
Gold fails to hold above $1,750 as US yields push higher
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,750 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.