Forex pairs & markets covered in this week’s Weekly Forex Forecast & Forex Analysis:
USD (DXY), EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD & NZD.
EurUsd, UsdJpy, NzdUsd, AudUsd, Crude Oil (WTI), EurCad, CadJpy, AudJpy, AudChf, NzdChf, EurAud, EurNzd, SPX (S&P 500), Russell 2000, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, Nifty, XauUsd (Gold Analysis), XagUsd (Silver Analysis), Btc/Usd ( Bitcoin Analysis) & more!
Weekly notes
Last week saw a confirmed near term double to in the US Dollar Index which was met with major breakouts in both AUD & NZD which points to near term reflationary environment for markets. Breakouts in XauUsd & XagUsd also point to continued further downside as most likely in the US Dollar Index.
With FOMC next week the USD is at risk of going nowhere fast this week and stands a good chance of drifting sideways into the next FOMC meeting. As always FOMC meeting can change trends in the US Dollar Index so patience is likely to be the best play heading into next week. Whilst oppertunities will still present themselves, a reduction in risk taken pre-FOMC seems a smart way to aproach Forex markets over the next next week and a half.
The NZD stands out as the best long this week with both the EUR & DXY suffering and looking like the best short plays. However, its worth repeating that both the EUR & DXY will likely be affected by next weeks FOMC, so again caution is still advised.
JPY shorts have been highlighted in previous videos and proved fantastic plays to get in front of. Last weeks video warned of near term profit taking, which we saw, in JPY pairs and those corrections look likely set to continue this week again as the JPY remains extremely weak still.
With the Bank of Canada meeting this Wednesday, CAD pairs are likely to be subdued into this event, before coming into play once again from Wednesday afternoon onwards.
CFDs & FX are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your capital and may therefore not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose and before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved, take the level of your experience into consideration and seek independent advice if necessary. By using information here, or elsewhere, provided by Get Me Trading, all persons agree not to hold Get Me Trading, or any agents of Get Me Trading, liable for their own trading performance or the performance of others.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
Solana bulls buy in anticipation of SOL price surpassing $270
Solana (SOL) price has been on a tear after posting its sixth consecutive daily bullish candle. With the pop back above the monthly R1, expect new all-time highs to be reached soon as favorable tailwinds are nowhere near to fade anytime soon.
Lucid Group Inc drops lower as Tesla hits a new all-time high
NASDAQ:LCID fell by 1.43% during Friday’s trading session. Lucid is trying to keep pace with Tesla as its stock hits a new all-time high. There are still holes in Lucid’s long-term story.