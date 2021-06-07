US jobs data was strong enough to spur optimism about the economic recovery, but soft enough to keep the Fed hawks away, but Janet Yellen’s mention that a stronger interest rate environment would be a ‘plus’ weighed on US futures in Asia. US inflation, ECB, BoC meetings, GameStop earnings and the AMC squeeze will be under close watch this week. Bitcoin, on the other hand, comes undamaged out of weekend trading, even though Elon Musk tweeted a broken heart just before the weekly closing bell. What’s next?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
EUR/USD bounces above 1.2150 as the dollar edges lower
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2150, reversing earlier losses stemming from US Treasury Secretary Yellen's comments that higher interest rates are a plus. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB and US inflation figures.
GBP/USD bounces from near 1.4100 as mood improves
GBP/USD bounced from around 1.4100 and trades around 1.4170 amid easing dollar’s demand. UK’s spokesman said that nothing in current UK data would prevent lockdown easing, backing the pound.
XAU/USD eyes $1874 and $1870 as next downside targets
Gold price is falling from just below the $1900 area this Monday, kicking off the week on a bearish note. Resurgent US dollar demand amid a rebound in the Treasury yields, courtesy of US Secretary Janet Yellen’s optimism over the economy, weighs on gold’s appeal.
Shiba Inu price at risk of falling 50% as SHIB faces multiple obstacles ahead
SHIB price is stuck in consolidation after weeks of continuous declining trading volume. SHIB could see a decline of over 50%, marking a lower low if it fails to break a critical resistance level.
Wall Street Week Ahead: AMC social and traded volume soars but jobs report boosts all
AMC week dominated headlines as the stock took over the airwaves of mainstream and social media. The saga had many layers but boils down to the theme of disenchantment that surfaced in the original GameStop saga.