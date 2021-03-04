Volume spread analysis is considered as the traditional technique where floor traders utilize to interpret the supply and demand together with the price action analysis because the technologies were not as popular. Yet, it works increadibly well in trading unlike the majority of the technical indicators which are derived from either price or volume, volume spread analysis is considered as the fundamental in technical analysis. However, it does take a lot of effort and practice to master volume spread analysis in order to decipher the supply and demand of the price action. Hence, this technique is not widely known yet.
In this video, you will find out how to use volume apread analysis to time the market with the best entry with either simple pullback trading or breakout trading just before the market starts its explosive move. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
1:05 Market recap.
-
3:10 Trade review.
-
7:00 Volume spread analysis.
-
11:11 Current stock market outlook.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.2050 amid firmer yields, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot around 1.2050, as the US dollar rises with Treasury yields. Concerns about the pace of the yield surge dent the risk appetite. Focus on EZ retail sales and US data ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid tepid market mood
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3950 following a bounce from 1.3921. UK unilaterally extended NI border checks, EU vows legal response. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum, driving the US dollar higher. Fed’s Powell will be watched to confirm reflation fears.
XAU/USD sticks to modest gains above $1715, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven gold on Thursday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the commodity.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.