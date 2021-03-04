Volume spread analysis is considered as the traditional technique where floor traders utilize to interpret the supply and demand together with the price action analysis because the technologies were not as popular. Yet, it works increadibly well in trading unlike the majority of the technical indicators which are derived from either price or volume, volume spread analysis is considered as the fundamental in technical analysis. However, it does take a lot of effort and practice to master volume spread analysis in order to decipher the supply and demand of the price action. Hence, this technique is not widely known yet.

In this video, you will find out how to use volume apread analysis to time the market with the best entry with either simple pullback trading or breakout trading just before the market starts its explosive move. Watch the video below:

Timestamps