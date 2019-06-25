Three days remaining til the end of the month (and quarter) The US dollar index is posting its biggest monthly decline in 17 months. EURUSD hit a three-month high on Monday and rose above 1.14 to hit Ashraf's target. Gold hit a fresh 6-year in Asia and returns near the highs after a 8% decline in US new home sales. Eatch out for Powell's speech about the US economy at 13:00 Eastern (18:00 London) and dissenter Bullard's speech 6.5 hrs later. The Premium short in USDCAD has been closed at 1.3160 for 200 pip-gain. The latest Premium video is below contains some impirtant mechanics about USD shifts ahead and during Fed rate cuts.
The euro gain to start the week came on a solid IFO survey and continued US dollar weakness. The dollar fell after Treasury yields gave back last week's mini rally. The US 10-year yields fell 4 basis points on the day and stocks dipped modestly after an early gain.
The Fed's Kaplan argued for patience before cutting rates but also indicated that he was open to looser policy because of rising risks. Trump continued to tweet about the Fed and markets continued to ignore him. His actions on Iran had a larger effect as the White House announced fresh sanctions on Iran. That helped to reverse oil losses and boost it to a modest gain.
Overall moves to start the week were modest but gold has continued to surge, climbing another $20 on Monday. It's on track for the best month since 2016 with an 8% gain. Oil faces resistance at the 59.40 trendline resistance, hence Ashraf's closing of the Premium short in USDCAD at 1.3160 for a 200-pip gain.
Looking ahead, we await Powell's speech at 6 pm London time discussing the economic outlook, where he will surely expound on last week's broad downgrades in US growth. Also important, is St Louis Fed's Bullard speech, where he will surely present his argument for dissenting at Wednesday's FOMC decision, where he made the first dovish dissent in the era of the Powell Fed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near multi-month highs ahead of Powell
US Fed Chief Powell will talk about monetary policy later today, keeping the greenback out of the market's favor, amid mounting speculation the central bank will cut rates as soon as July.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.