A weaker JPY and stronger USD somehow forces us to look at the situation on the USDJPY, which in these conditions should be one of the rising pairs on the markets and frankly speaking, it is.
Actually, yesterday and today, the USDJPY created a major, long-term buy signal. This optimism is coming from the fact that the price bounced off a crucial horizontal support at 131.5 (yellow). That area was a top in April and May and already served as a support in June and July. The price staying above that level was a key to hold the positive sentiment alive and buyers passed this test.
Another thing is the breakout of the mid-term down trendline (red), which means the end of the bearish correction that started from mid-July. Both those things are very bullish, so a current rise should not be a big surprise.
Not so long ago, we got to know the retail sales data from the US. Core Retail Sales were better than expectation but the headline Retail Sales was slightly worse than anticipation. In both cases, we also got a negative revision of the data from last month. The initial reaction was a slightly stronger USD but let’s say that the data failed to significantly increase volatility. Now, half an hour after the data, the USDJPY is slightly lower than before the data release.
To wrap things up: sentiment on the USDJPY is positive and can stay this way as long as the price remains above 131.5. In a few hours, we will get the minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and that can of course influence the USDJPY stay sharp.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!