The Swedish Krona generally moves inversely to the US Dollar. That is to say that generally, as the DXY moves higher, so does the USD/SEK. Looking at the correlation coefficient, the correlation between the USD/SEK and the DXY is .74. However, over the past year, the USD/SEK is up almost 7% while the DXY is up only 3.61%.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
The USD/SEK currently looks ready to break to all-time highs. One reason for the move is that although the key repo rate stands at -0.25%, there are concerns in the market that the Riksbank may have to maintain their neutral bias for longer than previously expected. The market is indicating a 95% chance the Riksbank will hold rates steady at their next meeting on September 5th, an 85% chance they will hold steady in October, and a 77% chance they will hold rates steady in December. At the July meeting, they were indicating a possible hike later this year.
Source: Bloomberg
Another reason for the move higher in USD/SEK is that as with much of Europe, Sweden’s 10-year bond yield is negative, today at -0.37. The US 10-year bond yield is 1.47. This interest rate differential is causing the US Dollar to strengthen vs the Swedish Krona.
A daily Chart shows that although USD/SEK is trading in a rising wedge near 9.72, there is still room to move higher within the wedge (a break of the bottom trendline of the wedge would indicate a move lower). The top trendline comes in near 9.76. In addition, there is still room for the RSI to move higher, as it currently stands at 62. Overbought conditions are considered to be above 70. This means that there is still more USD/SEK buying that can occur before the RSI is considered overbought.
Source Tradingview. FOREX.com
Over the next two weeks, perhaps there may be some volatility in USD/SEK as the Riksbank meeting gets closer. However, in general the trend is higher, and barring any impactful headlines, conditions have not been met yet to look for a strong pullback.
If you have any questions, a colleague who may be interested in receiving this analysis or if you no longer wish to receive market commentary from us, please do not hesitate to contact me!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows
The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.
GBP/USD bounces, remains below 1.2250
News that the UK Queen accepted a prorogue of Parliament upon PM Johnson request lifted odds for a hard-Brexit by the end of October. An improved market’s mood saved the day.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.
Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector
No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.
Gold retreats below $1,540 as US stocks turn positive on day
After advancing to a session high of $1,547 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair lost its traction in the last couple of hours and erased its daily gains.